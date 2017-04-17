Art and Quilt Show to be held this weekend

Submitted by June Hess

The Pawnee County Arts Council will be sponsoring its annual Art and Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23.

Attendees will enjoy a wide variety of media created by many artists and craftsman from Pawnee County, Neb., Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas. The art and quilts will be on display in the basement of Union Bank and Trust Co., located at 514 G Street in Pawnee City, Neb.

Those in attendance will certainly enjoy seeing acrylic paintings, oil paintings, china painting, several woodworking creations, photography, and a collection of shoes. Artwork from the Pawnee City and Lewiston School Art Departments will also show a variety of techniques and projects created by their students. In addition there will be a nice variety of quilts for everyone to admire.

If you need assistance, please contact Virginia Schlender at 402-852-2037 by Wednesday, April 19.