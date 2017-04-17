Athletes improve personal records

The Sabetha High School Bluejay track and field teams competed at the Royal Valley Invitational Tuesday, April 11. The girls’ team took third with 75 points, and the boys’ team placed fifth with 63 points. Other schools competing were Council Grove, Santa Fe Trail, Jefferson County North, Royal Valley, Jackson Heights, Osage City, Hayden, St. Marys and Rossville.

“We told our athletes this would be a more competitive meet, and it was, and they responded with several personal and career bests,” said Head Coach Dave Remmers. “The great weather might have had something to do with it, but they still challenged themselves to do better.”

Girls

In the girls’ events, freshman Kinley Schuette claimed first place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52:16, improving from her first meet.

The 4×100-meter relay team of junior Hannah Enneking, sophomore Abby Hinton, and freshmen Morgan Schuette and K. Schuette earned first place with a time of 52:83 – also an improvement from their first meet.

Three Lady Jays earned second place in their events: Hinton in the 100-meter dash; K. Schuette in the 100-meter hurdles, improving from the first meet; and junior Gracie Saner in the pole vault, improving on her highest vault from last year.

Boys

Senior Eric Renyer and sophomore Mason Engelken both took first in their events. Renyer claimed first in the discus with a throw of 137 feet, 6 inches – improving his throw from the first meet of the season. Engelken took first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.84, an improvement from his previous meet.

Two seniors took second in their events – Christian Meyer in the pole vault, and Renyer in the shot put.

The track teams competed at Holton Tuesday, April 18. These results were not available at The Herald’s press time.

Royal Valley Invitational 4.11.2017 400 METER DASH 6- Micah Romines :55.67 800 METER RUN 5- Braeden Cox 2:13.04 110 METER HURDLES 3- Mason Engelken :16.90 300 METER HURDLES 1- Mason Engelken :41.84 4×100 METER RELAY 5- Mason Engelken, Micah Romines, Andrew Frazee, Jamel Bishop :46.77 4×400 METER RELAY 4- Micah Romines, Kaleb Grimm, Mason Engelken, Braeden Cox 3:45.29 4×800 METER RELAY 4- Henry Glynn, Braeden Cox, Micah Romines, Walker Lowdermilk 9:12.04 POLE VAULT 2- Christian Meyer 12’ HIGH JUMP 3- Braeden Cox 5’ 10” SHOT PUT 2- Eric Renyer 45’ 11” DISCUS THROW 1- Eric Renyer 137’ 06” JAVELIN THROW 5- Kyle Grimm 156’ 03” TEAM RESULTS 1- Council Grove 82 1- Santa Fe Trail 82 3- Jeff County North 81 4- Royal Valley 65 5- Sabetha 63 6- Jackson Heights 51 6- Osage City 51 8- Hayden 40 9- St. Marys 39 10- Rossville 3