Bluejays split with Thunder

After taking two losses to Holton the week prior, the Sabetha High School Lady Bluejays softball team was looking to bring home a road win during the doubleheader on Monday, April 10, versus Nemaha Central. The Lady Jays split the day with the Thunder and brought home one win to bring their record to 1-3 for the season.

Game 1

It was a rough start for the Lady Jays in game one. On defense, the Lady Jays allowed the first three Thunder batters to score in the first inning. Sabetha held Nemaha Central scoreless in the second and only allowed one run in the third.

On offense, Sabetha struggled to get a batter on base during the first three innings. The Thunder defense responded well in the field to each of Sabetha’s hits and managed to get three up and three down in each of the three innings. During those innings, the pitcher only struck out two of Sabetha’s batters.

The score was 0-4, Nemaha Central, after three innings.

During the top of the fourth, freshman Maggi Hughes was ready to change the pace of the game when she got a base hit. Sophomore Trista Argabright, senior Savanna Metzger and sophomore Emily Poe were also able to get on base to advance Hughes around the bases and score the first run in the game for the Bluejays.

The Lady Jays managed to score two more runs in the sixth, but the Thunder stayed strong during the seventh and got three up and three down again.

The Lady Jays fell to the Thunder, 3-9. Argabright tallied two RBIs.

Junior Lexie Phillips pitched five innings and was relieved by sophomore pitcher Hillary Krebs. Phillips only allowed five hits, while striking out 10 batters.

Nemaha Central 4.10.2017 # Player Name AB R H RBI BB SO Karlie Spielman 4 0 0 0 0 0 Mady McGill 3 1 1 0 0 1 Maggi Hughes 3 2 2 0 0 0 Trista Argabright 2 0 1 2 1 0 Emily Poe 2 0 0 0 1 2 Hillary Krebs 3 0 0 0 0 1 Savanna Metzger 3 0 1 0 0 1 Brooklyn Bauman 3 0 0 0 0 2 Lexie Phillips 0 0 0 0 0 0 Anna Polson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Angel Hadachek 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kaitlyn Tinklin 3 0 0 0 0 0 Sabetha 0-0-0-1-0-2-0 | 3-5-3 N.C. 3-0-1-0-0-5-X | 9-5-0

Game 2

Game two was completely different for the Lady Jays. They took an early lead, scoring four runs in the first and second innings, and two runs in the third.

On defense, the Jays held the Thunder to only one run in the first three innings. The Thunder defense stepped up their game during the last four innings and held the Jays scoreless for the remainder of the game.

Sabetha allowed Nemaha Central to score two runs in the fourth and one more in the sixth. After seven innings, Sabetha took the win by a score of 10-4

Metzger, sophomore Brooklyn Bauman and Hughes each tallied two RBIs, while senior Mady McGill, Argabright and Krebs each tallied one.

Spielman pitched five innings, allowing one hit and striking out two batters. Krebs relieved her and pitched the remaining two innings and also struck out two batters.

With the win, Head Coach Lauren Massey said she saw good things from the team.

“I saw a lot of improvement during the Nemaha Central games,” she said. “We grew stronger as a team and we were able to get our first win.”

The Lady Jays traveled to Perry Lecompton Monday, April 17, for a makeup game. They also hosted Valley Falls on Tuesday, April 18, for a makeup game. The results from these games were unavailable at The Herald’s press time.

Sabetha will host Hiawatha Thursday, April 20.