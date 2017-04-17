Eugene Sawyer

Eugene A. “Gene” Sawyer, 94, of Holton died Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Vintage Park in Holton.

He was born Aug. 31, 1922, in Hamlin, the son of Don A. and Helen M. (Felmlee) Sawyer. He graduated from Hamlin High School in 1940. A few years after graduation, Gene proudly served in the United States Army during World War II and Pacific Saipan, earning Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal and World War II Victory Medal.

Gene lived most of his life in the Horton and Holton communities. He worked for E.I. DuPont from 1951 to 1980 in South Carolina and Topeka. He also worked for Ag Statistics. After retirement, he enjoyed full time camping for several years. He was a member of New Life Church of the Nazarene in Holton, a member of Holton V.F.W. Post No. 1367 and long-time member of Holton Masonic Lodge No. 42 AF&AM. He also volunteered at Holton Community Hospital.

He married Lucille E. McKim on Jan. 31, 1942, in Morrill. She preceded him in death on Jan. 21, 2000. He later married Edna M. Bradberry in Holton. She preceded him in death on Dec. 24, 2011. He also was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Sawyer.

Survivors include two daughters, Sharon (Allen) Bowser of Holton and Terri Morris of Holton; two sons, Jerry (Deb) Sawyer of Fort Collins, Colo., and Gary (Janine) Sawyer of Holton; one step-son, Douglas Bradberry; two step-daughters, Glenda (Allan) Williams and Cindy (Larry) Thornton; a sister, Rosalie Oelschlaeger of Tonganoxie; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 21, at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial with military honors will follow in the Morrill Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Holton Vets Club or New Life Church of the Nazarene c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.

The Sabetha Herald 4/19/2017