Letter: National Healthcare Decision Week

Dear Editor,

The week of April 16 is National Healthcare Decisions Week. The theme for 2017 is “It Always Seems Too Early, Until It’s Too Late.”

The Federal Patient Self-Determination Act requires that all Medicare-participating healthcare facilities inquire about and provide information to patients on Advance Directives. Sabetha Community Hospital asks every patient at registration if they have a Living Will or a Durable Power of Attorney for Healthcare Decisions. Patients are also given the opportunity to be educated about these two documents. Sabetha Community Hospital will never discriminate against patients based on an advance directive status.

These two documents called Advance Directives (Living Will or Durable Power of Attorney) give patients the right to decide whether they want to be kept alive through medical treatment. Your healthcare and end of life decisions may be the most important choices facing you in the future. People are better prepared to make difficult end of life decisions if they understand their overall healthcare status. It is in a person’s best interest to decide about what kind of care you want now and for the future when a person may not be able to speak for themselves. It is important to have conversations with your doctor, family and friends.

The Durable Power of Attorney for healthcare is a document allowing you to name a healthcare agent to make healthcare decisions for you only when you cannot make decisions for yourself. Your healthcare agent may consult with your caregivers and decide on a plan for your care. A Living Will makes known a person’s desire that their dying shall not be artificially prolonged under certain circumstances, such as an incurable injury, disease or illness certified to be a terminal condition by two physicians who have personally examined the patient. Comfort measures will always be administered.

I am available Monday through Fridays at Sabetha Community Hospital to provide information as well as assist patients and/or community members to execute Advance Directives. Please contact me at 785-284-1547 to set up an appointment.

Jean Ann Holland

Social Worker

Sabetha Community Hospital