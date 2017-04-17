Nemaha County Sheriff 4.17.17

ARRESTS

Kalan J. Pyle was released on April 14 on probation. He was transferred to the custody of the Richardson County, Neb., Sheriff’s Office for their charges.

Skyler J. Crowe, 32, of Minden, Neb., was arrested by the Seneca PD on April 16 for the offenses of driving without a valid license, no liability insurance and invalid registration. He was released on $1,000 surety bond on April 16 with a court date of 9 a.m. on May 17.

Japin M. Scales, 36, of Kearney, Neb., was arrested on April 16 by the NMSO for the offenses of possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and controlled substances. He remains in custody.

ACCIDENTS

At 12:35 p.m. Monday, April 10, Benjamin J. Niehues, 27, of Goff was traveling northbound on Q Road, 0.7 mile south of 96th when he struck a large chunk of concrete in the roadway causing his tire to go flat and the vehicle to leave the roadway. He was driving a 1994 Ford. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000.

OTHER

The Kansas Sheriff’s Association (KSA) has begun sending out their first batch of letters soliciting donations. The letter has Sheriff Vernon’s signature on it and is completely legitimate. This is the only way that KSA is reaching out for donations. There will no longer be any telemarketing phone calls. If you receive one of these letters and are not interested, simply throw it away. Otherwise, you may make a donation by following the instructions in the letter.