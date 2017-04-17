breaking news New

Out Fore Victory

The Sabetha High School Bluejay varsity golf team shows off their gold medals after placing first at the Sabetha Invitational on Monday, April 10. Pictured are (L-R) Jesse Burger, Brendan Rokey, Garrett Scott, Noah Garber, David Pierson and Reese Lierz.

Cold and windy conditions did not slow the Sabetha High School Bluejay golf team down at their home invitational Monday, April 10. The team achieved a first place finish on their home course after placing second at the Wamego Invitational the week prior. In addition to placing first as a team, five out of the six team members placed in the top 10.

Despite the windy conditions, Head Coach Scott Burger said he was pleased with the team’s performance.

Sophomore and tournament champion Jesse Burger pitches out of this sand trap towards the green during the Sabetha High School Golf Invitational on Monday, April 10.

“I was very happy with our team scores,” he said. “Our players battled hard and were mentally tough.”

As a team, Sabetha placed first with a 4-man score of 369. Other team scores were as follows: MH-MA, second, 398; Nemaha Central, third, 414; Hiawatha, fourth, 419; Holton, fifth, 422; Marysville, sixth, 501; and Silver Lake, seventh, 505.

Even with the first place win, S. Burger said the team struggled at the beginning.

Senior Brendan Rokey chips his ball towards the green during the Sabetha High School Golf Invitational on Monday, April 10.

“The wind and cold conditions made scores higher than normal, but that’s part of playing golf in the spring,” he said. “Some of them struggled to start the day but recovered with a good second round. We had five players medal in the top ten, which is a positive sign.”

Sophomore Jesse Burger led the Bluejay team by shooting an 82 and placing first in the competition. He was followed by senior Noah Garber in second with a score of 85, senior Reese Lierz in fourth with a score of 90, freshman David Pierson in fifth with a score of 92, junior Garrett Scott in eighth with a score of 93, and senior Brendan Rokey with a score of 102.

The Bluejays competed in the Big 7 Golf Meet on Monday, April 17, at Jeff West. These results were not available at The Herald’s press time.

Freshman David Pierson tees off on this hole during the Sabetha High School Golf Invitational on Monday, April 10.
Senior Noah Garber tees off on this hole during the Sabetha High School Golf Invitational on Monday, April 10.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1-

Jesse Burger

82

2-

Noah Garber

85

4-

Reese Lierz

90

5-

David Pierson

92

8-

Garrett Scott

93
 

Brendan Rokey

102

4-MAN VARSITY TEAM RESULTS

1-

Sabetha

369

2-

MH-MA

398

3-

Nemaha Central

414

4-

Hiawatha

419

5-

Holton

422

6-

Marysville

501

7-

Silver Lake

505

 

Hiawatha JV Invitational 4.10.2017

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1-

Tanner Ukele

44

3-

Marcus Funk

48

4-

Hunter Haynie

49

8-

Payton Lippert

53

9-

Carson Ukele

54
 

Colby Buser

60

4-MAN JV TEAM RESULTS

1-

Sabetha

194

2-

Nemaha Central

206

3-

Falls City

250

4-

Holton

260

5-

Immaculata

267

 

