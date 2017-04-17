Out Fore Victory

Cold and windy conditions did not slow the Sabetha High School Bluejay golf team down at their home invitational Monday, April 10. The team achieved a first place finish on their home course after placing second at the Wamego Invitational the week prior. In addition to placing first as a team, five out of the six team members placed in the top 10.

Despite the windy conditions, Head Coach Scott Burger said he was pleased with the team’s performance.

“I was very happy with our team scores,” he said. “Our players battled hard and were mentally tough.”

As a team, Sabetha placed first with a 4-man score of 369. Other team scores were as follows: MH-MA, second, 398; Nemaha Central, third, 414; Hiawatha, fourth, 419; Holton, fifth, 422; Marysville, sixth, 501; and Silver Lake, seventh, 505.

Even with the first place win, S. Burger said the team struggled at the beginning.

“The wind and cold conditions made scores higher than normal, but that’s part of playing golf in the spring,” he said. “Some of them struggled to start the day but recovered with a good second round. We had five players medal in the top ten, which is a positive sign.”

Sophomore Jesse Burger led the Bluejay team by shooting an 82 and placing first in the competition. He was followed by senior Noah Garber in second with a score of 85, senior Reese Lierz in fourth with a score of 90, freshman David Pierson in fifth with a score of 92, junior Garrett Scott in eighth with a score of 93, and senior Brendan Rokey with a score of 102.

The Bluejays competed in the Big 7 Golf Meet on Monday, April 17, at Jeff West. These results were not available at The Herald’s press time.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1- Jesse Burger 82 2- Noah Garber 85 4- Reese Lierz 90 5- David Pierson 92 8- Garrett Scott 93 Brendan Rokey 102 4-MAN VARSITY TEAM RESULTS 1- Sabetha 369 2- MH-MA 398 3- Nemaha Central 414 4- Hiawatha 419 5- Holton 422 6- Marysville 501 7- Silver Lake 505