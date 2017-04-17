Sabetha PTO 4.3.17

Submitted by Sabetha PTO

Sabetha PTO met at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 3, at the Sabetha Elementary School library. Present were President Lori Menold, Vice President Amber Deters, Secretary Kara Tramp, Treasurer Wanda Menold, Jeanelle Plattner, Krista Wasinger and SES Principal Sara Toedman. Minutes from the March meeting were approved. Menold presented the Treasurer’s Report.

OLD BUSINESS

Sabetha PTO Classroom Enhancement Program: Deters presented the program details to the group. Sabetha PTO is implementing this new program. The purpose of this program is to provide certified staff working in Sabetha buildings with the ability to make requests for products and/or projects to enhance our learning opportunities. Items considered for funding will include the following: 1. Products/Projects to Supplement Curriculum (consumable and/or sustainable); 2. Products/Projects that Enhance the Learning Experience of Students; 3. Products/Projects that Impact Students or Their Interests that are not Otherwise Serviced; and 4. Products/Projects that Promote Positive Behavior. Multiple fundraising activities will support the new program, including a Back to School Kick-Off Pancake Feed, Give to Grow Match Day, Basketball Taco Feed, Cake Raffles and Online Fundraising Campaigns. More information will be released about the program in the coming months. Right now, we are seeking six PTO parents to serve on the Selection Committee for the program. We will need two parents to represent each school building (meaning that parent has a student in a particular building.) Please contact us if you are interested in serving on the Selection Committee. The program was approved as presented.

COMMITTEE REPORTS

Box Tops: Plattner reported that $173.70 was collected in March. Third grade is currently in the lead of the grade level competition at SES. Box Tops need to be turned in by April 28. We are looking for someone that would be willing to head up this program for PTO. If anyone is willing to do this, please contact PTO.

Best Choice Labels: Marla Hayden collects these and sends the amounts in once a year. Don’t forget to collect and turn them in at SES or Country Mart. If anyone would be willing to help with the collection of Best Choice labels, please contact PTO.

Landscape Maintenance: Kara Beyer fertilized and completed spring maintenance. A dead bush at SES will be replaced.

Scholarship: The committee will be meeting to decide recipients and amount. Funds collected from the taco feed will be used for scholarships.

Early Release Treats: First grade is in charge this month.

School Supplies: Forms will be going home with students the second week of May. We are looking for a lead for this program. Robyn Scoby is willing to train the next person, so please contact PTO if you are interested.

Teacher Appreciation Week/Para/ISS Appreciation: Mary Herrmann and Hannah Detweiler are in charge of the events for this, which will be held the first week of May.

NEW BUSINESS

Retiring Teacher Gifts: It was approved to purchase gifts.

The next meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, at the SES library.