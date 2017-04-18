4-H Club: Stateliners

Submitted by Helen Krehbiel, Reporter

President Nathan Knapp called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. Monday, March 27. Lane Mosteller led the song “Zip-a-dee-doo-dah.”

Secretary Rachel Krehbiel gave the roll call, which was to name something green. Answers varied, but more than one member named the 4-H symbol of a four-leaf clover.

After the business portion of the meeting, Knapp began the program by demonstrating how to bait and set different traps. Amanda Krehbiel showed the club how to make yogurt. She even brought fresh yogurt for the club to enjoy.

The club welcomed a special guest at the end of the program, Luke Renyer’s goat. While Leah Renyer shared about her goat project (this is her eighth year), the kid drank eagerly from a bottle.

For recreation, Collin led a game of “Down by the Banks of the Hanky-Panky.” The Mosteller family brought refreshments.