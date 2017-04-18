Bern committee continues work on firehouse plans

Bern Fire District No. 4 is still trying to make a new firehouse a reality for the community of Bern.

The committee has been working to meet the requirements of receiving a KAN STEP grant in order to fund the building of a new firehouse.

The committee first applied for the grant in January 2016, but was rejected in September 2016 after the Kansas Department of Commerce (KDOC) said “the proposed fire station is in excess of the size needed to adequately serve the community.”

The committee met Wednesday, April 5, to come up with a new design ideas for the firehouse.

The new design will be smaller in hopes that the Kansas Department of Commerce will approve them to be the recipients of the grant.

“We made some modifications to the layout and overall size of the barn to meet the requirements of the state,” said Garret Stallbaumer, Bern Fire District No. 4 representative. “We sent our ideas to the architect and hope to have some revised drawings by the end of this week.”

About the Grant

The KAN STEP Grant will provide funds if the community is willing to provide sweat equity and donations to equal at least 35 percent of the project.

As part of the grant, an income survey is conducted and a significant percentage of the fire district must be classified as “low to moderate income” according to the grant guidelines.

The KAN STEP grant is the same grant that was used to build the Bern, Morrill and other community buildings.