Clean out, cash in

Organizers are ramping up for Sabetha’s spring Citywide Garage Sales, and organizers residents to mark their calendars. Official dates for the sales are Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10.

This event provides residents an excellent opportunity to clear out items that they no longer need and earn some extra money by selling to others who can use them, organizers say.

Register

Citywide Garage Sales registration forms may be picked up at Sabetha City Hall, or can be printed from www.sabethachamber.com. Registration for the official sales and map is $10.

The $10 registration includes a 25-word description on the combined sale map to be published in The Sabetha Herald to help shoppers easily find their sale location. Registration fees also help promote this event in three states through newspapers, radio and online.

Registration forms and fee must be placed in the locked drop mailbox inside Sabetha City Hall by 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 31. Early registrations are encouraged. Late registrations may not be included.

A compiled Citywide Garage Sales address, map and description will be published in the June 7 issue of The Sabetha Herald and posted on the websites for the Chamber of Commerce and The Sabetha Herald.

For more information or questions, contact Alana Strahm at 785-284-3520 or the Chamber of Commerce at 785-285-2139.

Seeking Volunteers

The Spring Citywide Garage Sales Citizen Committee has lost several key people and needs more volunteers to continue hosting this weekend event. If you are community-minded and enjoy hosting or shopping the citywide sales, please do your part to make sure the spring citywide sales continue. Call 785-284-3520 for more information.