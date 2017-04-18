County Director receives Director of the Year Award

Director of the Year. That was the award given to Nemaha County 911 Director Amy Lierz on Tuesday, April 11, by the Kansas Association of Public Communication Officers (APCO) at an awards ceremony in Overland Park.

After Lierz was nominated by one of her dispatchers, the nominations went to the APCO board who exchanged the nomination forms with another state board, who then decide the awards based on the nomination reviews.

Lierz said she was surprised by the nomination and then receiving the award.

“It was a complete surprise to me, and I am having trouble coming up with the words of how much it means to me,” she said. “It feels amazing that my co-workers feel that I deserve the nomination, and even more so for being chosen by the APCO committee for the award.”

Not only was Lierz surprised by receiving the award, but also by those who showed up to support her during the presentation.

“It was even more special, because Sheriff [Richard] Vernon along with my husband Russel and daughter Bridget traveled to Overland Park to surprise me and attend the presentation,” she said.

Lierz started with the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office in October 1997 as secretary, but her duties have gradually progressed to include dispatching, scheduling, 911 Coordinator duties, managing computer systems and many other things.

Lierz said that being at the Nemaha County Sheriff’s office 20 years and working closely with everyone has always given her a sense of family and accomplishment.

Sheriff Vernon said that Lierz is an asset to everyone in Nemaha County.

“Amy’s dedication and knowledge are an incredible asset to the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens that they serve,” he said. “Congratulations to Amy for this honor and one that is well deserved.”