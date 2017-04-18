Jays drop pair of games to Nemaha Central

The Sabetha High School Bluejay baseball team traveled to Seneca on Monday, April 10, to take on the Nemaha Central Thunder in a double header. The Jays dropped both games to the Thunder — the first game, 10-8, and the second game, 2-1.

The Jays jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning in a game that saw the lead change hands several times but in the bottom of the sixth inning the Thunder recaptured the lead and prevailed 10-8.

The Jays pounded out 11 hits in the loss with juniors Brandon Brownlee, Blake Frey and Seth Burdick each collecting two hits.

Junior Preston Bruning was on the mound for the Jays for 2-1/3 innings, giving up three hits and walking two while, striking out two batters and giving up four runs. Freshman Braden Argabright came on in relief and faced two batters, surrendering two walks.

Junior Trevor Kramer came on and threw three innings, giving up six hits and two walks, striking out two, and surrendering five runs. Junior Brayden Becker closed out for the Jays, giving up two hits and one run.

In the nightcap, the Jays dropped a close 2-1 decision to the Thunder in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Jays out hit the Thunder six hits to three hits and clung to a 1-0 lead going into the last of the seventh, but the Thunder came through with two runs to earn the walk off victory.

Frey led the hitting attack for the Jays with a pair of hits. Burdick picked up the lone RBI for the Jays, driving in the only run in the top of the first inning.

Junior Brett Stallbaumer pitched six innings for the Jays, surrendering only two hits, while walking five and striking out two.