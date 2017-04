Lehman Family says ‘Thank You’

The family of Connie Lehman wishes to thank everyone for their many kind expressions of sympathy at her recent passing.

Your kind deeds, gifts, memorials, and cards were greatly appreciated during her illness as well at the time of her death. We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love we have received from our church family, and the Sabetha and surrounding community.

John Lehman & family