Rose Mary Garber

Rose Mary Garber, 88, of Sabetha died Sunday, April 16, 2017, at the Sabetha Manor.

She was born Feb. 17, 1929, at home in Oneida, the third of four children born to Edwin E. Bauman Sr. and Mae (Milne) Bauman. She was united in marriage to Allen G. Garber on July 19, 1946, in Washington. Rose Mary and Allen lived and farmed south of Berwick. She was a member of the NorthRidge Church in Sabetha.

Rose Mary spent her life caring for her family. She also worked various times at the Sabetha Community Hospital as a Nurse’s Aide, and Midway Café as a waitress. Rose Mary owned Sunny Fabric Store, raised hogs and various other farmer’s wife jobs, such as raising a big garden and canning the produce.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Allen G. Garber of 62 years; one brother; and two great grandsons.

Rose Mary is survived by one daughter, Bonnie M. Dundee; two sons, Randall (Kay) Garber, and Douglas (Debra) Garber, all of Sabetha; sisters, Beulah Noble of the Sabetha Manor, and Lavonne (Earl) Hartter; a sister-in-law, Virginia Bauman of the AC Home; 13 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at NorthRidge Church in Sabetha. A visitation will be 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Popkess Mortuary Chapel in Sabetha. The interment will be made in the Sabetha Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and the Boys Town of Nebraska, sent in care of the Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia, Sabetha, Kansas 66534, www.popkessmortuaries.com.

The Sabetha Herald 4/19/2017