Memories 4.26.2017

125 Years Ago

Friday, April 22, 1892

The Hiawatha World is at its old tricks copying from The Herald and crediting the extracts to the Sabetha Republican. Someone over there is badly in need of a pair of “specs”.

It will soon be to late to obtain one of Uncle Sam’s free farms. Oklahoma offers almost the last chance for the farmer invader to get a home cheaply. Land that is located in a pleasant climate, and that will profitably produce corn, cotton, wheat and fruit, it worth looking at and working for.

William Higgins, secretary of state, who is keeping a close watch of the Republican county conventions, stated this morning that of the 242 delegates so far elected Smith will have a majority of all counties north of the Kaw.

An eighteen-year-old boy has been arrested in Kansas City for a number of highway robberies. He was addicted to cigarette smoking and reading novels of adventure.

100 years ago

Thursday, April 26, 1917

As a result of the visit to Sabetha Monday of W. W. Finney, new owner of the independent telephone plant, the independent and Bell local exchanges will interchange service the first of May. That is, provided nothing unforeseen happens to prevent. It is up to the Kansas utilities commission.

The long lost school pictures advertised for display at the at the high school several weeks ago are expected in Sabetha May 9 to 12. They were stranded too long in Highland and have been behind their schedule ever since.

The Morrill basketball team is the champion team of Northeast Kansas. The boys won twelve games during the season and lost only three. These three games were outside the district. Morrill finished second in the First district championship contest at Horton. The Morrill team was composed of Clarence Oldfield and Galen Comeaux, forwards; Stanley Flickinger, center; Johnny Reber and J. W. Flickinger, guards.

District 54 closed a successful term of school Friday with a dinner and a short program. Seventy or more were present. The hit of the afternoon was a song “Under the Bread Fruit Tree” by Marie Mills and Mrs. LeRoy Kopp. Prof. Allen gave a pleasing address.

75 years ago

Wednesday, April 22, 1942

An estimated $40,000 in damage was caused by a fire at Falls City early Tuesday morning which virtually destroyed the Russet restaurant and the building in which it was located. The blaze also resulted in heavy smoke and water damage to The Vogue Ready-to-Wear, Caverzagie’s Drug store, George H. Falter Clothing store, the Elks club rooms and the Alan Hauck Insurance office. – Falls City Journal

Sabetha federated club women are continuing the drive for funds to be used in fight against cancer. They have a good start, with satisfactory response, but probably will not be able to finish before the end of this week. Funds from the campaign will be used as follows: 70 per cent to the state under supervision of State Executive Committee; 30 per cent to the nation office for general organization and educational expenses. The county quota is $167, and if it not reached another canvass will be made.

Carl Lortscher of Bern, who has earned an enviable reputation in national trap shooting contests, has been appointed Local Trapshooting Representative of the National Sports Board. Division of Physical Fitness, Office of Civilian Defense Lortscher’s job will be to encourage an increased interest in the use of firearms.

50 Years Ago

Tuesday, April 25, 1967

Sabetha experienced just about everything that is possible in weather last week – from warm sunshine to rain, hail, snow and freezing temperatures. However, Sabethans cannot complain in comparison to the damage caused in Seneca by the early morning hailstorm Friday.

Hospital visitors met the new administrator Sunday. He is Robert (Bob) Kelling of Kinsley who has held a similar post in Kinsley for the past 11 years.

The American Legion Auxiliary of Sabetha sponsored a Poppy Day Poster Contest. The two fourth grade classes of the school with Mrs. Tanking and Mrs. Karnes as the teachers, were chosen to enter the contest. First prize of $1 was won by Kimberly Wenger, second, 75 cents, Kermit Frey, third 50 cents, Melody Tennal; fourth, 50 cents, Susan Wiltz.

AD – Bookies are smart. They don’t take bets when the weatherman says 50 per cent probability of rain.

Miss Cheryl Scarlett is a new part time employee at the Sabetha Fashion Center.

Kenny Cannon returned to Wetmore High School on Thursday, April 6, where he is a sophomore, after spending thirteen days abroad. Joe Hesse from Topeka and Kenny from rural Kansas, our state’s only lucky winners, were sponsored by the Topeka State Journal in conjunction with Parade Magazine. They were chosen on the basis of their grades on an intelligence test.

Donald Wenger, Dick Hughes, Gregg Wenger, Jeff Wenger, Mike Hughes, Kim Summers, Kurt Summers attended the KU Relays in Lawrence Saturday.

U.S. Air Force Captain John H. Hanna, son of Mrs. H.D. Hanna of Lincoln, Neb., has been decorated with two military medals at Elgin Air Force Auxiliary Field No. 9, Florida. Captain Hanna received his second award of the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) and the Bronze Star Medal – both for action in Southeast Asia.

This week, for the first time, Kansans will change from standard to daylight savings time. The official switch is scheduled for 2 a.m. Sunday morning, but most folks are expected to change their clocks before hitting the sack Saturday night. The effect will be to set your clocks ahead one hour so what would normally be eight o’clock in the morning will now be nine. The new time system is slated to remain in effect for six months, until the last week in October. During the longer part of the summer daylight will remain with us up to and past nine o’clock in the evening.

25 Years Ago

Wednesday, April 22, 1992

Mother Nature pulled a late April Fool’s trick on Monday, April 20, when 5 to 6 inches of snow accumulated in Sabetha and the surrounding area.

Dear Ralph, Our paper comes between Wednesday and Friday of the following week but is always welcome. – Elizabetha Boyles, Eugene, OR.

Although it hardly seems possible, Matt Garber will be a senior at K-State this fall. The son of SHS mentor, John Garber, he will be a candidate for the Wildcats’ quarterback position. An article in the Topeka Capital last week quoted Matt: “In our type of offense, the quarterback can’t make mistakes. Consistency is very important. You have to be in the right place if things are going to work.”

Nemaha and Brown County authorities were involved in a 40-mile chase Monday morning to retrieve a stolen vehicle. The chase ended in the arrest of a 17-year-old Hiawatha male.

The Sabetha High School anatomy class spent several weeks of the school year preparing for their annual cadaver trip on April e to Kansas State University in Manhattan. In preparation for the trip, students taking anatomy must dissect a cat, because a cat is the closest mammal to the human body. According to Mavis Surdez, SHS biology teacher, dissecting the cat helps immune students to the preserving odor of cadavers.

10 Years Ago

Wednesday, April 25, 2007

A project that was started at Sabetha High School more than five years ago to involve and challenge the student body has reached an ambitious level. At the invitation of the student body, the community turned out in force last Thursday evening, April 19, to package fortified grain products to send to Mozambique. Students currently involved were in middle school when the project first started. (Grains for Hope)

David Kesler, owner of Kesler’s Meats and More in Sabetha, was the recipient of two prestigious awards at the Kansas Meat Processors Association’s recent annual convention in Topeka. His pork jerky was named Grand Champion, while his beef jerky was named Reserve Champion.

Roxann Holthaus has been elected the new Register of Deeds for Nemaha County. The Nemaha County Republican Party elected Holthaus at a special meeting. Holthaus was elected to fill the remaining term of current Register of Deeds, Mary Ann Holsapple, who will retire effective May 1, after 34 years of service to Nemaha County.

The new ball field was the topic of the program for the Sabetha Lions Club. Stan Keim’s enthusiasm was quite obvious as he told the lions about the new facility, the planned uses and the character building program of the legion teams.