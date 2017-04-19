Bluejays tie all-time course score

After taking first place at their home invitational, the Sabetha High School Bluejay varsity golf team was looking for another win when the team traveled to Jeff West Monday, April 17. Both the varsity and junior varsity teams were up against three other Big 7 schools, but after the final hole, Sabetha was able to bring home their second consecutive first-place win.

According to Head Coach Scott Burger, the team achieved more than just a first-place finish.

“The varsity tied the SHS all-time course score for a four man team at the Jeff West course with a 152,” he said

Jeff West came in second with a score of 174, Nemaha Central in third with a score of 186 and Royal Valley in fourth with a score of 226.

The junior varsity team also came out on top at the meet with a score of 204. Other junior varsity team scores were as follows: Nemaha Central, second, 216; Jeff West, third, 233; and Royal Valley, fourth, 271.

S. Burger said he was very pleased with both teams’ performances.

“We played really well as a team,” he said. “The weather was beautiful with very little wind, which led to lower scores than the first two meets. Our varsity and junior varsity both placed first in their division, and we brought home seven of the 10 individual medals. We also had the individual low score for the day.”

Sophomore Jesse Burger scored a 35, making him the tournament champion. J. Burger was followed by junior Garrett Scott in third with a score of 38 and senior Reese Lierz in fifth with a score of 39. Senior Brendan Rokey scored a 40, freshman David Pierson scored a 41 and senior Noah Garber scored a 42.

