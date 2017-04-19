Brown County Commission 4.17.17

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session Monday, April 17, with the following members present: Chairman Steve Roberts, Dwight Kruse and Keith Olsen. Also present were County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting.

Jenny Knudson and Johannah O’Malley with Hiawatha Hospital and Services for the Elderly Director Lori Gray discussed the Meals on Wheels program with the commission. Knudson and O’Malley also thanked the commission on the raise in the County’s contribution to the Meals on Wheels program. The County will continue to pay $1.80 per meal.

Hill reported on the bid process for courthouse repairs. Pursuant to K.S.A. 19-214, the bid process does not apply when repair of any courthouse when an emergency based upon public health or safety is declared by the board of county commissioners. The commission decided to repair the sewer line emergency based upon public health and safety.

Gormley presented a request from Jeremy Forkenbrock with Horton Ambulance to replace their garage door for the ambulance. Forkenbrock is requesting to pay for the new garage door being billed through the county out of his budget at a cost $2,260.

Gormley presented the open claims report to the commissioners for review.

The commissioners held a five-minute executive session on non-elected personnel with Gormley, Boyles and the three commissioners present. No binding action was taken following the executive session.

Department Reports

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported there are 28 inmates – 20 males and eight females – currently at the Brown County Jail. Sheriff Merchant also discussed various repairs that need to be done to the jail.

Also at the meeting:

The April 12 payroll was approved as follows: General, $61,886.57; Road and Bridge, $13,556; Election, $245.77; Technology, $616.88; Appraiser, $6,956.77; Noxious Weed, $1,603.81; ACC, $6,294.79; JJA Core, $6,978.47; ACE Fund, $189.03; Services for Elderly, $2,506.25; Solid Waste, $2,644.91; Special MVT, $7,122.71; Employee Benefit FICA, $7,207.02; and Employee Benefit KPERS, $7,788.03. After State Unemployment and Workers Compensation of $122.77 and Insurance of $2,131.26 were taken out, the total was $123,342.98.

Minutes from the April 10 meeting were approved.

The liquor license for Mission Lake Country Club was approved.

The commissioners decided to sign the application for the NEK-CAP Emergency Shelter Grant.

The next regular meeting was held Monday, April 24. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.