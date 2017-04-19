It’s complicated

After attending hundreds and hundreds of government meetings over the course of a dozen years, I’ve come to realize two big things.

The first things is… I’m getting old! I’m in my 12th year at The Sabetha Herald.

The second thing is… most issues that governing bodies — big and small — deal with are complicated. Not all, but most. These issues are not black and white, not cut and dry.

Sometimes our tunnel vision takes over, but upon taking a step back and considering all of the interests and down-the-line ramifications that have to be taken into account when making a decision, it becomes clear that it is anything but simple.

Should the school district offer preschool to any children who qualify? The real answer is “it’s complicated.” These kinds of decisions impact numerous people and groups in vastly different ways, all of which should be considered.

And even when a decision was seemingly simple, you can be guaranteed that someone in a government position has encountered flack for it. For example, even though it seems that upgrading the sewer system was a simple, correct decision by the city, they are likely hearing a lot of complaints due to the work’s impact on roads.

I am not discouraging anyone to stop communicating to government officials how issues would impact them. We should all be willing to take a stand when we think something is right or wrong. But we also should all be willing to acknowledge that — for many issues — there is a lot of gray area, and not all decisions are “wrong” just because they didn’t go our way.

Amber Deters

Co-Editor

The Sabetha Herald