Jays earn split with Perry Lecompton

The Sabetha Bluejay baseball squad traveled to Perry Lecompton on Monday, April 17, for a doubleheader with the Kaws. The Jays captured the first game 7-3 and dropped the second game 11-10.

Game one

Bryce Kramer went to the mound for the Jays and picked up the win. Kramer pitched four innings, surrendering three runs on five hits while striking out four batters and walking four. Trevor Kramer came on in relief and pitched three innings, surrendering no runs on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Sabetha jumped out to the early 2-1 lead after one inning and extended that lead to 7-3 after five innings, and that was how the game ended. The Jays pounded out 13 hits in the contest. Joseph Gruber, Brandon Brownlee, Blake Frey, Seth Burdick and Corbin Halls each had two hits apiece. Gruber led the Jays with two RBIs.

Game Two

In the nightcap, Perry Lecompton came from behind, exploding for seven runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a lead they never relinquished and win by a final margin of 11-10.

Brayden Becker pitched two innings, giving up five runs on five hits while striking out two and walking two. Braden Argabright came on in relief and surrendered four runs on four hits, while striking out one and walking two.

Blake Frey was then summoned and gave up two more runs on three hits while striking out three. The final pitcher for the Jays was Joseph Gruber, who gave up no runs in one inning and struck out two.

The Jays pounded out eight hits, with Frey and Burdick each picking up a pair of hits. Burdick and Argabright each picked up a pair of RBIs for the Jays.

Perry Lecompton 4.3.2017 # Player Name AB R H RBI BB SO Joseph Gruber 3 1 2 2 1 1 Brett Stallbaumer 0 0 0 0 0 0 Preston Bruning 3 2 1 0 1 0 Seth Burdick 4 0 2 1 0 1 Blake Frey 4 1 2 1 0 1 Brayden Becker 4 1 1 1 0 2 Brandon Brownlee 4 0 2 1 0 1 Corbin Halls 4 0 2 0 0 1 Riley Herrmann 4 1 1 0 0 0 Trevor Kramer 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gabe Garber 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mason Spellmeier 4 1 0 0 0 0 Braden Argabright 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kamden Brownlee 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bryce Kramer 0 0 0 0 0 0 David Dyke 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ryan Stapleton 0 0 0 0 0 0 18 19 20 Sabetha 2-0-2-1-2-0-0 | 7-13-4 Perry 1-0-0-0-2-0-0 | 3-7-3