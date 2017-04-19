Lady Jays fall to Perry Lecompton in doubleheader

The Lady Jays were looking for a road win on Monday, April 17, when they traveled to Perry Lecompton for a make-up game after the original game was rained out earlier this month. Sabetha struggled to beat Perry’s defense and ended up dropping both games to the Kaws – 0-10 in game one and 3-17 in game two.

Game One

In game one, Sabetha struggled to get a hit off of Perry’s pitcher. Sabetha had 17 batters step up to the plate, but she managed to strike out 10 of them. Senior Karlie Spielman was able to get a base hit, and senior Mady McGill was able to get a double, accounting for Sabetha’s only two hits in game one.

The Kaws score three runs in the first, second and fourth innings, but only scored one in the third. The run rule went into effect and after the top of the fifth, Perry won 10-0.

Sophomore Lexie Phillips pitched the first three innings for Sabetha. During that time, she allowed eight hits and walked four batters. She was relieved by freshman pitcher Rachel Kramer in the fourth inning, who allowed an additional three hits.

Game Two

In game two, Sabetha’s offense stepped it up at the start of the game with Spielman and freshman Maggi Hughes both making it around the bases. On defense, the Lady Jays played tough in the first, holding Perry to only one run, but the second and third innings got away from them, and they allowed the Kaws to score five runs in the second and seven in the third.

During the fourth inning, sophomore Trista Argabright got around the bases to bring Sabetha’s score up to three runs. But the Kaws stayed strong on offense and brought in another four runs. The run rule went into effect in the fifth inning, and the Kaws won 17-3.

Spielman pitched three innings for the Bluejays, during which she allowed six hits, struck out one batter and walked nine. She was relieved in the fourth inning by sophomore Hillary Krebs, who allowed four hits, walked one batter and struck out one.

Despite the losses, Head Coach Lauren Massey said she is proud of the team.

“I was proud about how we competed against a team that is well established,” she said. We put the ball in play and I was proud about how we got ahead early in the second game.”

Perry Lecompton 4.3.2017 # Player Name AB R H RBI BB SO Karlie Spielman 2 0 1 0 0 0 Mady McGill 2 0 1 0 0 1 Maggi Hughes 2 0 0 0 0 1 Trista Argabright 2 0 0 0 0 1 Emily Poe 2 0 0 0 0 2 Hillary Krebs 2 0 0 0 0 2 Savanna Metzger 2 0 0 0 0 1 Brooklyn Bauman 2 0 0 0 0 2 Lexie Phillips 0 0 0 0 0 0 Anna Polson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Angel Hadachek 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kaitlyn Tinklin 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 Sabetha 0-0-0-0-0 | 0-2-2 Perry 3-3-1-3-0 | 10-11-0