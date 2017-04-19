Memories 4.19.17

125 Years Ago

Friday, April 15, 1892

The opposition of the Sabetha Herald to Major Morrill dates back to his failure when congressman to make that newspaper postmaster. This really explains the bitter and unjust things The Herald says. – Hiawatha World.

As The Herald has never wanted a post office or any other appointment, or asked for one or would have accepted one if offered, the above is a bit of imagination that is worthy a place in the funny column. – Sabetha Herald

A season of fair weather is predicted, and you, of course, expect to be prepared for it. The winter hats and bonnets must be laid aside, and in replacing them you consult your taste and purse. Buying direct from importers, we display the newest Parisian patterns and purchasing in large quantities, get the benefit of lower prices and greatest cash discounts, so guarantee to please both in design and cost. Our line is replete with the latest in millinery.

100 Years Ago

Thursday, April 19, 1917

Some weeks ago, M. H. Myers was injured in a fall from a wagon. Today he received a check for $27.45 from the Modern Woodmen, as accident insurance.

Fourteen loads of cattle and hogs shipped out of Sabetha Sunday night and Monday night brought very close to forty thousand dollars on the St. Joe market this week. The nine loads shipped out Monday night are mentioned elsewhere in The Herald. In addition to this Gus Dornes shipped out two loads, Lloyd Milley two loads and Jake Heiniger one load of cattle Sunday night, making fourteen car loads of live stock in all in two days from Sabetha representing an independent fortune.

In a trip thru a dozen towns and cities last week it was noted that Sabetha is flying twice as many flags as any town flying the greatest number. If Sabetha has a business house not flying its flag we don’t know what one it is.

Dick Christenson was graduated from the veterinary college in Kansas City Wednesday night. It is a safe venture that no cards ever received in Sabetha were quite so swagger as those the vets got out for the this graduation.

75 Years Ago

Wednesday, April 19, 1942

About 140 young musicians of the Sabetha schools, their parents and friends enjoyed immensely the annual Big Seven Music Festival held Friday at Hiawatha. All of the conference schools participate. The feature of the day was the presentation of picked musicians in a mass band under the direction of Mr. N. De Rubertis, noted Kansas City artist and composer. Jack Mock, Sabetha cornetist was chosen for a solo part in one of the numbers.

The Herald force appreciates the co-operation of advertisers and readers in publishing the paper. Three of this newspaper’s seven employees have been called into the army and navy service in the past few months. Advertisers have helped by getting copy in early, readers have aided in providing news and tips on stories. The war has resulted in higher prices or curtailed service or both in almost all lines, but continuation of such co-operation will permit this news paper to come closer to continuing pre-war news and advertising service, although lightening paper restrictions will make it necessary to print as few pages as possible each week. This necessity explains condensing of the space formerly used for country correspondence, and greater brevity in news stories.

The neighborhood on North 14th street heard a rumor Monday morning that a pair of twins had arrived at the Pat Baumgartner home, but soon found out the twins were calves.

50 Years Ago

Tuesday, April 18, 1967

A3C Arlen R. Kaul having completed special training at Lowry AFB spent a 30 day furlough visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Kaul, Galen and relatives. He left April 16 for Seattle, Wash., where he will spend a few days visiting his sister and family, Mrs. Paul Dientsbier. He will then go to San Francisco for a short visit with Mr. and Mrs. Basil Kaul before reporting to Travis AFB from where he will leave for San Fan Nuht AFB, Saigon Vietnam.

(Fairview Enterprise) Fairview is being dealt a hard blow by the Newt Irwin Lumber Co. The company is closing out the lumber yard here April 24th. Thus another part of our small town is being snatched away. First the high school, then the railroad, now the lumber yard. These are blows below the belt to our little town, blows that really hurt.

Nancy Engelken is the champion county speller again this year. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. B. H. Engelken of Goff. Nancy will graduate from St. Patrick’s, Corning, school this year. Her teacher, Mary Linus, O S.B., and her parents helped Nancy to receive this honor.

Richard Tate, 28, of Seneca, his brother-in-law, Jimmy D. Mansell, 24, who has been living part time at the Tate home in Seneca; and Jimmy’s brother, Donald L. Mansell, 29, who has been living at his mother’s home in Holton, were being held in jail at Seneca last weekend, allegedly implicated in numerous burglaries, a number of them thefts from schools, in four Kansas counties and one in Nebraska.

There will be an Open House held at St. Anthony’s Murdock Memorial Hospital in Sabetha this Sunday. The people of this community will be given an opportunity to say farewell to the Sisters of St. Joseph who have operated the hospital for half a century as an institution of mercy. They have sold the hospital to the city of Sabetha.

Danise Lynn Anderson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dan D. Anderson, Sabetha and A 3-c David Lee Snook, USN, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry E. Snook, Sabetha, were united in marriage at three-thirty o’clock on Wednesday afternoon, March 22, in the First Baptist Church of Sabetha.

25 Years Ago

Wednesday, April 15, 1992

Steiner Implement, located three miles south of Sabetha on U.S. 75 Highway, is observing its 50th anniversary this year. The company was started by Reuben Steiner in 1942. He and his wife, Opal, were married in 1943. In 1949, Steiner Implement became an Oliver dealer and in 1950 the firm became affiliated with the New Holland line. Their son, Bob Steiner, was involved with the business many years prior to Reuben’s death in 1972, when he took over the business.

Mr. and Mrs. Harold Scoby attended the 90th birthday open house held at the home of Rolland and Pat Weaver in Fairview Sunday afternoon honoring Elizabeth Nantz. Elizabeth is a resident of the A.C. Home in Sabetha. She is an aunt of Mrs. Scoby.

The following students were named to the perfect attendance list at Sabetha Elementary School for the third nine weeks: Kindergarten – Caleb Adams, Shawna Adams, Ryan Grimm, Brett Hartley, Connie Heiniger, Asha Plattner, John Priest, Brenna Strahm, Brad Tyler, Ragan Frederick, Chad Harmon, Paul Lewis, Jacob Althouse, Kisha Epple, Lucinda Gruber, John Hartter, Rachel Pyle, Samantha Remmers, Geoffry Renyer, Levi Rokey, Erin Sevatson, Brandee Snyder, Skyler Sunnenberg, Whitney Bauerle, Lita Cosner, Kendra Edelman, Micah Hall, Nick Strahm, Jessica Thomas and Morgan Wenger.

Students at Sabetha and Wetmore elementary schools cast their votes for presidential candidates much in the same manner as those across the state did on Tuesday, April 7. George Bush and Bill Clinton were the favored candidates in the mock presidential preference primary election conducted by the county clerks’ offices statewide as part of National County Government Week activities.

Board members received a copy of the questionnaire sent out by the committee studying the feasibility of beginning softball and baseball programs at SHS. A report on the study probably will be made at the May meeting.

10 Years Ago

Wednesday, April 18, 2007

Gerard (Jerry) and Edith Ketter of Sabetha will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 29 with a dinner followed by an open house at St. James Hall in Wetmore. Edith Moyer and Jerry Ketter were united in marriage on April 27, 1957, at St. James Church in Wetmore.

Bluejay wrestler Jason Pyle takes time for a photo with his Coach Jason Brown in the Sabetha High School weight room. On Monday, March 19, Pyle received a Certificate of Recognition from the Kansas State Senate acknowledging his accomplishments as a three-time state wrestling champion at 145 pounds.

College Corner: Leisha Tennal, a 2004 Bluejay grad, has been named to the Midlands Collegiate Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete team for the 2006-07 school year. Tennal and the Peru State Lady Bobcats recently completed their basketball season.

Jordan Longabaugh, a third grade student at Sabetha Elementary School, was named “best author” in the Reading Rainbow 2007 Young Writers and Illustrators Contest, which was sponsored by KTWU Channel 11 in Topeka. Jordan was recognized for her entry titled “What’s Down the Well?”