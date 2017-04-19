Morrill City Council 4.3.17

Submitted by Linda Hill

The Morrill City Council met in regular session Monday, April 3, with members Dan Halstead, Todd Gruber, Miles Ploeger and Robert Wahwasuck present. Mayor Roger Price presided. Superintendent Lee Wymer also was present.

Minutes and vouchers were approved.

Doug Grimm said the tree board would like to put hanging flower baskets on the poles downtown. The tree board would raise money to cover the expenses and take care of them. The council decided to allow the baskets to be placed on the poles with the city providing the mower to pull the water wagon and storage for the wagon.

Grimm mentioned the 4-H Club would like to plant and take care of the whiskey barrels. It was decided they can.

Price said he has received a complaint of junk and derelict vehicles on a particular property. It was decided to have the code enforcement officer do an evaluation of the whole town, bringing her findings to the next council meeting.

It was decided to get more information concerning what steps can be taken to collect a delinquent rental house utility bill.

Wymer apologized for accidentally charging a personal meal on the city’s credit card, which he has paid back.