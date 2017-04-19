Sabetha Hospital Guild

Submitted by Kathie Tramp

The Sabetha Hospital Guild held its monthly meeting on Monday, April 17, at the EMS meeting room. There were 23 ladies present, along with two guests.

President Teresa Deckinger opened the meeting by introducing our guest speakers, Cynthia Hill and Nikki Rottinghaus from the Occupational Therapy Department at the hospital. April is Occupational Therapy (OT) month.

After introducing themselves, the ladies gave the group a rundown on what occupational therapy is all about, the things they do including evaluations, assessments and treatments for work related injuries, accidents and illnesses. They explained what one can expect from OT, and also who needs OT. They also gave provided the group some background on where OTs work and what type of education they need.

After the speakers, the minutes from the last meeting were read and the treasurer’s report was given. It was reported that the Bloodmobile that was here in March netted 76 pints of blood; the goal is 80 pints for each blood drive. The next drive will be held in June.

The group also discussed the District Conference that was attended by Deckinger and Sue Brockhoff. The District Meeting for hospital guilds will be held in Sabetha next year in April 2018. They plan for approximately 100 ladies to attend. Jerre Lauer and Jan Isch will head up plans for this.

In new business, the group discussed the baskets that will be prepared for Old Time Saturday night, which is in August. Many ideas were tossed around for discussion and a committee was formed for preparing for this fundraiser.

Sabetha hospital CEO Lora Key, addressed the group regarding the Affordable Care Act and the new computer system the hospital is using. She thanked everyone for their patience during this transition time.

The next meeting will be held on May 15. With no further business to discuss, the meeting was closed by Deckinger.