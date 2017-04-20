Howard Hinton is accepted to MIT summer program

Sabetha High School junior Howard Hinton has been accepted to attend a six-week residential program at Massachusetts Institution of Technology (MIT) from June 10 to July 22.

The program – Minority Introduction to Engineering and Science (MITES) – is a rigorous academic enrichment program for rising high school seniors – many of whom come from underrepresented or underserved communities – who have a strong academic record and are interested in studying and exploring careers in science and engineering.

The national program stresses the value and reward of pursuing advanced technical degrees and careers while developing skills necessary to achieve success in science and engineering. The program receives more than 2,000 applications annually. The students are selected by a committee of MITES and MIT faculty, administration, students and instructors based on various criteria. Individuals selected must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents, must demonstrate bright promise, interest and ability in engineering, science and technology, and demonstrate they would benefit from and contribute to the program.

Hinton will take one calculus course, one life sciences course, one physics course, a humanities course and an elective course.

The MITES program is 100 percent scholarship-based. Funding from industry, foundations, grants, individuals and MIT covers all living and educational expenses for each admitted student. Students only pay for their transportation to and from MIT.

Hinton is the son of Paul and Tammy of Morrill.