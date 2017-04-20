Nemaha County Commission 4.17.17

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, April 17, in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Tim Burdiek leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum, Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Department Reports

Ronnebaum advised the board that Dean from Foley Industries came up this morning hoping to speak to commissioners about the buyback coming due soon on another of the county’s motor graders. Following discussion, commissioners asked him to provide them with Foley’s prices extending the buyback on this motor grader for two years for them to consider.

Haverkamp obtained copies of the 2014 road counts in Nemaha County to share with commissioners. She also let commissioners know that this was the most recent road counts that the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) had posted to their website.

Crews are widening the box for Bridge M-51 south of Centralia at this time. The bridge beams ordered recently came in last week. The trash truck recently purchased for the Recycling Department needs to have a cylinder replaced in it.

Ronnebaum advised that he needs to buy some more two-yard dumpsters for the Recycling Department and he said he could purchase 10 of these dumpsters at a total cost of $3,500. Commissioners agreed to pay this cost out of the county’s Capital Outlay Fund.

Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Director Todd Swart advised the board that he has hired Kyle Shumaker as summer help in the Noxious Weed Department again. Shumaker will be paid at a rate of $9 per hour. Swart said he would like to hire one more individual for summer help this year, and that he will be advertising for this position soon.

The department recently hosted the Northeast Kansas County Weed Directors Association Meeting in Nemaha County.

The Emergency Preparedness Department and Nemaha County Community Health Services recently held Hazmat Training with the Sabetha Community Hospital and Sabetha EMS. Swart said they will be holding training with Nemaha County EMS soon.

The Noxious Weed Department also will begin spraying roadsides soon.

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that they are currently holding 14 inmates in the jail and booked in two individuals into the jail this past week.

It is time to purchase new 911 radio systems for the Dispatch Office. Vernon said that he received two quotes from Commenco for the new radio systems. The bid including brand new equipment came in at $86,805, and the bid including refurbished equipment came in at $43,133. Following discussion, commissioners approved the quote from Commenco at a total cost of $43,133 to be paid out of the county’s 911 Fund.

The 911 Council has now recommended a certain number of hours of training for dispatchers. Vernon said his dispatchers already receive this amount of training, but now they will need to begin logging those hours.

He has hired two new corrections officers for the jail. Scott Meade and Cole Lehwald will both begin work for the county on April 24 at a rate of pay of $13.31 per hour.

Also at the meeting:

The board reviewed and approved the minutes from the April 10 meeting.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments that were paid at the middle of April.

Commissioners left the meeting room at 11:30 a.m. to go to the Nemaha County Community Building to take a look at the renovations being done to the restrooms in this building. Commissioners returned to the meeting room at 12:15 p.m.

The next regularly scheduled meeting was held on Monday, April 24. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.