Sabetha loses to Valley Falls

After a rainout on Thursday, March 30, Sabetha finally welcomed Valley Falls to town on Tuesday, April 18, in their only non-league game for the 2017 season. The Bluejays started off slow in game one, losing to the Dragons, 1-15. They came back in game two with a different mindset, but it still wasn’t enough. Valley Falls also won game two by a score of 12-7.

Game one

The game started off strong for both teams. The Dragons managed to score two runs in the first inning, with one of those runs being a home run from their lead-off batter.

The Bluejays also scored one run in the first when lead-off batter and senior Karlie Spielman cranked a home run over the center fielder’s head. This would be the only run Sabetha would score in game one.

Valley Falls scored two more runs in the second, three runs in the fourth and eight in the fifth. After five innings, the run rule went into effect, and Valley Falls took the win by a score of 15-1.

Sophomore Lexie Phillips started off pitching for the Bluejays She allowed 14 runs on 12 hits, walked five batters and struck out two. She was relieved by freshman pitcher Rachel Kramer, who allowed one run on two hits.

game two

Game two was a different story for the Bluejays. Senior Mady McGill and sophomore Trista Argabright scored two runs for the Bluejays in the first inning and were able to hold the Dragons to only one run.

Both teams remained scoreless in the second. Spielman scored Sabetha’s third run in the third inning and added another run in the seventh, along with McGill, freshman Maggi Hughes and Argabright.

Despite their efforts, the Bluejays allowed the Dragons to score two runs in the third, four in the fourth and five in the sixth. The Dragons would win the second game as well by a score of 12-7.

Throughout the game, McGill, Hughes and sophomore Brooklyn Bauman got two hits while Argabright and senior Savannah Metzger tallied one. Metzger also drove in three RBIs.

Spielman pitched 3.2 innings for the Bluejays. She allowed seven runs on five hits, while striking out three batters and walking eight. She was relieved by Phillips – who pitched the remainder of the game. She allowed five runs on five hits, while striking out three batters and walking two.

Head Coach Lauren Massey said there was visual improvement from the team throughout the day.

“We got better between game one and game two,” she said. “We put the ball in play and fought until the very end!”

Valley Falls 3.30.2017 # Player Name AB R H RBI BB SO Karlie Spielman 2 1 1 1 1 0 Mady McGill 2 0 0 0 0 0 Maggi Hughes 2 0 0 0 0 1 Trista Argabright 2 0 0 0 0 1 Emily Poe 1 0 0 0 1 1 Hillary Krebs 2 0 0 0 0 1 Savanna Metzger 2 0 1 0 0 1 Brooklyn Bauman 2 0 0 0 0 2 Lexie Phillips 1 0 0 0 0 1 Anna Polson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Angel Hadachek 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kaitlyn Tinklin 1 0 0 0 0 0 Mahalie Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sabetha 1-0-0-0-0 | 1-2-5