Bluejay track teams claim pair of second places

The Sabetha High School boys’ and girls’ track teams took home a dual of second place titles at the Holton Invitational Tuesday, April 18. The boys’ team and girls’ teams captured second place behind Abilene with scores of 124.50 and 139, respectively.

“Our kids completed well in a meet where we were the smallest of the six schools, and placing second in both boys’ and girls’ divisions was a nice reward for their team effort,” said Head Coach Dave Remmers. “We stress to them each week to go into each meet competing against themselves, trying to improve on their season best and overall, they continue to improve.”

Boys

For the boys, sophomore Mason Engelken swept the hurdle competitions, winning both the 110-meter and 300-meter. Engelken tallied his best time of the season in the 300-meter competition.

In other events, sophomore Braeden Cox took first in the high jump, and senior Christian Meyer claimed first in pole vault. The 4×800-meter relay team comprised of senior Keegan Cox, sophomores Henry Glynn and B. Cox, and freshman Micah Romines also finished first.

Freshman Andrew Frazee took second behind Engelken in the 110-meter hurdle competition with his best time this season. Also earning second place in their events were K. Cox in the 3200-meter run and junior Kyle Grimm in the discus throw, with his best throw of the season.

Holton Invitational 4.18.2017 400 METER DASH 4- Jamel Bishop :57.34 800 METER RUN 4- Braeden Cox 2:15.12 6- Henry Glynn 2:19.43 1600 METER RUN 3- Keegan Cox 5:06.21 3200 METER RUN 2- Keegan Cox 11:01:59 4- Walker Lowdermilk 12:26.40 110 METER HURDLES 1- Mason Engelken :16.5 2- Andrew Frazee :17.62 300 METER HURDLES 1- Mason Engelken :41.15 5- Andrew Frazee :48.5 4×100 METER RELAY 3- Mason Engelken, Andrew Frazee, Micah Romines, Blake Plattner :47.12 4×400 METER RELAY 3- Jamel Bishop, Micah Romines, Braeden Cox, Mason Engelken 3:47.68 4×800 METER RELAY 1- Henry Glynn, Braeden Cox, Micah Romines, Keegan Cox 8:47.90 POLE VAULT 1- Christian Meyer 12′ HIGH JUMP 1- Braeden Cox 6’ 5- Jamel Bishop 5’ 2” TRIPLE JUMP 6- Keegan Cox 37’ 10” SHOT PUT 4- Eric Renyer 43’ 10.5” DISCUS THROW 2- Kyle Grimm 133’ 7” 3- Eric Renyer 130’ 8” JAVELIN THROW 3- Kyle Grimm 149’ 6” TEAM RESULTS 1- Abilene 167 2- Sabetha 124.5 3- Holton 111.5 4- Atchison 81 5- Rock Creek Senior 34 6- Washburn Rural JV 20

Girls

Sophomore Megan Meyer was the only Lady Jay to achieve first place in her event — the high jump. She had a jump of 5 feet, which is her best this season.

Several Lady Jays earned second places in their individual events — sophomore Abby Hinton in the 100-meter dash, sophomore Hunter Lowdermilk in the 400-meter dash, sophomore Skylar McAfee in the 800-meter run, freshman Morgan Schuette in the high jump and senior Grace Kuenzi in both the shot put and discus throw. G. Kuenzi recorded her best throws of the season in her events.

The 4×400-meter relay team of sophomore Lowdermilk and freshmen Mariah Russell, Nikole Kuenzi and M. Schuette earned second place with their best time of the season.

The team hosted the Big 7 Quad Tuesday, April 25. Other teams that competed were ACCHS, Perry and Royal Valley. Those results were not available at The Herald’s press time.