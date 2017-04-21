Bluejay track teams claim pair of second places
The Sabetha High School boys’ and girls’ track teams took home a dual of second place titles at the Holton Invitational Tuesday, April 18. The boys’ team and girls’ teams captured second place behind Abilene with scores of 124.50 and 139, respectively.
“Our kids completed well in a meet where we were the smallest of the six schools, and placing second in both boys’ and girls’ divisions was a nice reward for their team effort,” said Head Coach Dave Remmers. “We stress to them each week to go into each meet competing against themselves, trying to improve on their season best and overall, they continue to improve.”
Boys
For the boys, sophomore Mason Engelken swept the hurdle competitions, winning both the 110-meter and 300-meter. Engelken tallied his best time of the season in the 300-meter competition.
In other events, sophomore Braeden Cox took first in the high jump, and senior Christian Meyer claimed first in pole vault. The 4×800-meter relay team comprised of senior Keegan Cox, sophomores Henry Glynn and B. Cox, and freshman Micah Romines also finished first.
Freshman Andrew Frazee took second behind Engelken in the 110-meter hurdle competition with his best time this season. Also earning second place in their events were K. Cox in the 3200-meter run and junior Kyle Grimm in the discus throw, with his best throw of the season.
|
Holton Invitational 4.18.2017
|
400 METER DASH
|
4-
|
Jamel Bishop
|
:57.34
|
800 METER RUN
|
4-
|
Braeden Cox
|
2:15.12
|
6-
|
Henry Glynn
|
2:19.43
|
1600 METER RUN
|
3-
|
Keegan Cox
|
5:06.21
|
3200 METER RUN
|
2-
|
Keegan Cox
|
11:01:59
|
4-
|
Walker Lowdermilk
|
12:26.40
|
110 METER HURDLES
|
1-
|
Mason Engelken
|
:16.5
|
2-
|
Andrew Frazee
|
:17.62
|
300 METER HURDLES
|
1-
|
Mason Engelken
|
:41.15
|
5-
|
Andrew Frazee
|
:48.5
|
4×100 METER RELAY
|
3-
|
Mason Engelken, Andrew Frazee, Micah Romines, Blake Plattner
|
:47.12
|
4×400 METER RELAY
|
3-
|
Jamel Bishop, Micah Romines, Braeden Cox, Mason Engelken
|
3:47.68
|
4×800 METER RELAY
|
1-
|
Henry Glynn, Braeden Cox, Micah Romines, Keegan Cox
|
8:47.90
|
POLE VAULT
|
1-
|
Christian Meyer
|
12′
|
HIGH JUMP
|
1-
|
Braeden Cox
|
6’
|
5-
|
Jamel Bishop
|
5’ 2”
|
TRIPLE JUMP
|
6-
|
Keegan Cox
|
37’ 10”
|
SHOT PUT
|
4-
|
Eric Renyer
|
43’ 10.5”
|
DISCUS THROW
|
2-
|
Kyle Grimm
|
133’ 7”
|
3-
|
Eric Renyer
|
130’ 8”
|
JAVELIN THROW
|
3-
|
Kyle Grimm
|
149’ 6”
|
TEAM RESULTS
|
1-
|
Abilene
|
167
|
2-
|
Sabetha
|
124.5
|
3-
|
Holton
|
111.5
|
4-
|
Atchison
|
81
|
5-
|
Rock Creek Senior
|
34
|
6-
|
Washburn Rural JV
|
20
Girls
Sophomore Megan Meyer was the only Lady Jay to achieve first place in her event — the high jump. She had a jump of 5 feet, which is her best this season.
Several Lady Jays earned second places in their individual events — sophomore Abby Hinton in the 100-meter dash, sophomore Hunter Lowdermilk in the 400-meter dash, sophomore Skylar McAfee in the 800-meter run, freshman Morgan Schuette in the high jump and senior Grace Kuenzi in both the shot put and discus throw. G. Kuenzi recorded her best throws of the season in her events.
The 4×400-meter relay team of sophomore Lowdermilk and freshmen Mariah Russell, Nikole Kuenzi and M. Schuette earned second place with their best time of the season.
The team hosted the Big 7 Quad Tuesday, April 25. Other teams that competed were ACCHS, Perry and Royal Valley. Those results were not available at The Herald’s press time.
|
Holton Invitational 4.18.2017
|
100 METER DASH
|
2-
|
Abby Hinton
|
:13.36
|
6-
|
Hannah Wertenberger
|
:14.15
|
200 METER DASH
|
4-
|
Morgan Schuette
|
:28.72
|
400 METER DASH
|
2-
|
Hunter Lowdermilk
|
:65.09
|
6-
|
Mariah Russell
|
:66.96
|
800 METER RUN
|
2-
|
Skylar McAfee
|
2:40.18
|
3200 METER RUN
|
3-
|
Megan Meyer
|
14:38.02
|
4-
|
Olivia Meyer
|
15:41.65
|
5-
|
Madisen Cochran
|
15:59.21
|
100 METER HURDLES
|
5-
|
Kinley Schuette
|
:18.44
|
300 METER HURDLES
|
4-
|
Kinley Schuette
|
:52.32
|
4×100 METER RELAY
|
2-
|
Hannah Enneking, Kinley Schuette, Morgan Schuette, Abby Hinton
|
:53:24
|
4×400 METER RELAY
|
2-
|
Mariah Russell, Nikole Kuenzi, Morgan Schuette, Hunter Lowdermilk
|
4:27.93
|
4×800 METER RELAY
|
2-
|
Hannah Wertenberger, Hannah Enneking, Skylar McAfee, Nikole Kuenzi
|
10:47.10
|
LONG JUMP
|
4-
|
Hannah Enneking
|
14’ 7.5”
|
5-
|
Mariah Russell
|
14′ 0.5”
|
POLE VAULT
|
4-
|
Gracie Saner
|
8′
|
HIGH JUMP
|
1-
|
Megan Meyer
|
5’
|
2-
|
Morgan Schuette
|
4’ 8”
|
3-
|
Hannah Wertenberger
|
4′ 6”
|
TRIPLE JUMP
|
4-
|
Mariah Russell
|
32’ 2”
|
6-
|
Hannah Enneking
|
31’ 6”
|
SHOT PUT
|
2-
|
Grace Kuenzi
|
32′ 0.5”
|
5-
|
Shea Duncan
|
29’ 1.5”
|
DISCUS THROW
|
2-
|
Grace Kuenzi
|
99’ 8”
|
5-
|
Kinsey Menold
|
88’ 7”
|
JAVELIN THROW
|
3-
|
Hunter Lowdermilk
|
94’ 6”
|
6-
|
Grace Kuenzi
|
85’ 11”
|
TEAM RESULTS
|
1-
|
Abilene
|
177
|
2-
|
Sabetha
|
139
|
3-
|
Atchison
|
126
|
4-
|
Holton
|
76
|
5-
|
Rock Creek Senior
|
14
|
6-
|
Washburn Rural JV
|
13
Krista Wasinger
Krista Wasinger is Co-Editor of The Sabetha Herald, where she has been on staff since 2011. She specializes in city reporting and feature stories, as well as photography and page and advertising design. Krista is a 2004 Fort Hays State University graduate with a degree in communications studies with an emphasis in journalism. She lives in Sabetha with her husband and four children.
