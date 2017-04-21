Jay golfers take second at Nemaha Central Invitational

The Sabetha High School Bluejay golf team traveled to Seneca on Thursday, April 20, to participate in the Nemaha Central Invitational, at which 17 other teams were also present.

During the first meet of the season, the Bluejays traveled to Wamego and took second with Wamego defeating Sabetha by nine strokes. This meet was very similar and Sabetha took second with a score of 310. Wamego placed first, defeating Sabetha by 13 strokes with a score of 297.

Other teams present were Cornerstone, Vermillion, Nemaha Central, Clay Center, Holton, Maur Hill, Linn, St. Mary’s, Immaculata, Valley Heights, Onaga, Atchison, Hanover, Perry Lecompton and Washington County.

“We played very well, we just got beat by a great 4A Team – Wamego – who beat us earlier this year,” said Head Coach Scott Burger. “We are improving every day, and I’m really proud of their work ethic.”

Sophomore Jesse Burger led the Jays with a score of 70, earning third at the meet. He was followed by junior Garrett Scott in eighth place with a score of 78, freshman David Pierson in 11th with a score of 79, senior Brendan Rokey in 16th with a score of 83, senior Reese Lierz in 19th with a score of 85 and senior Noah Garber in 27th with a score of 90.