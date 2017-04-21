Minister Speaks: God’s grace

Many of you have probably heard the old song by John Newton, “Amazing Grace! How Sweet the Sound, that saved a wretch like me! I once was lost, but now am found, was blind but now I see. ‘Twas grace that taught my heart to fear, and grace my fears relieved; How precious did that grace appear the hour I first believed.”

And while we often sing it, sometimes it’s easy to take God’s grace for granted.

Grace has been described as God’s riches at Christ’s expense. There is no doubt that none of us deserve the goodness of God.

While it may be easy in the difficult times to ask God, “Why did you allow this?” It is perhaps much more appropriate to ask God why he allows us to enjoy all the beautiful and lovely blessings of life. Would we fall so far short of his expectations of our lives?

With Easter Sunday not so very far behind us, the remembrance of the price Jesus paid for our sins on the cross of calvary is fresh in our minds. Our sin debt was paid with the riches of Christ’s Holiness on the cross of calvary, and because of His perfect sacrifice we can enjoy freedom from the judgment of God.

Truly, the blessings of a daily walk with him and an eternity forever in a beautiful place he’s prepared for us in his father’s house are all because of Grace — God’s riches at Christ’s expense!