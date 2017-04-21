Sabetha softball sweeps Hiawatha

After taking four losses earlier in the week, the Lady Jays were ready to tack a few wins onto their record when the Hiawatha Red Hawks came to town on Thursday, April 20. After battling back and forth throughout both games, the Lady Jays won both games, 8-5 and 20-7, respectively.

Game one

Sabetha held the lead for the first three innings, but during the fourth inning, the Red Hawks came back to tie the score up a 5-5. Both teams remained scoreless in the fifth inning, but Sabetha pulled head at the end of the sixth to bring the score 8-5. Hiawatha couldn’t manage to get any runners around the bases in the top of the seventh and Sabetha would win, 8-5.

Seniors Karlie Spielman, Mady McGill and Savanna Metzger, and sophomore Brooklyn Bauman tallied two hits each, while sophomore Hillary Krebs tallied three and sophomore Trista Argabright tallied one.

McGill managed to tally three RBIs, while Spielman, freshman Maggi Hughes, Argabright, Krebs and Bauman tallied one apiece.

Sophomore Lexie Phillips pitched all seven innings for the Bluejays. She allowed five runs on seven hits, while striking out nine batters and walking five.

Game two

Sabetha kept up the momentum during the second game, staying strong on the offensive side and holding the lead the entire game.

Sabetha’s defense also was strong throughout the second game except for the second inning, during which they allowed the Red Hawks to score seven runs. Those would be the only runs Hiawatha would score during the second game.

In the third inning, Hughes hit a homerun over the outfielders’ heads and drove in two runs for the Bluejays. She tallied three RBIs for day, along with Metzger, Krebs and freshman Mahalie Allen. Spielman and sophomore Emily Poe also tallied two RBIs.

Spielman started pitching for the Bluejays, allowing seven runs on four hits, and only walking one batter. She was relieved by Phillips who allowed one hit. She also struck out three batters and walked two.

“As a team, we competed very well,” said Head Coach Lauren Massey. “We hit through out the entire line up and we never gave up or settled. This was a big night for our team!”

Hiawatha 4.20.2017 # Player Name AB R H RBI BB SO Karlie Spielman 4 2 2 1 0 0 Mady McGill 2 1 2 3 2 0 Maggi Hughes 4 0 0 1 0 2 Trista Argabright 4 1 1 1 0 1 Emily Poe 2 1 0 0 2 2 Hillary Krebs 4 0 3 1 0 0 Savanna Metzger 4 1 2 0 0 0 Brooklyn Bauman 3 1 2 1 0 0 Lexie Phillips Anna Polson Angel Hadachek 2 1 0 0 0 1 Kaitlyn Tinklin Mahalie Allen Sofia Kuenzi Sabetha 1-3-1-0-0-3-X | 8-12-4 Rossville 0-0-4-1-0-0-0 | 5-7-0