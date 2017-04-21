Sabetha student attends State Leadership Conference

Submitted Adrienne Koehler, Vice-President of public relations

On Monday and Tuesday, April 3 and 4, Sabetha senior Victoria McGinnis and Family and Consumer Science teacher Pamela Walker attended the 71st annual Family, Career and Community Leaders of America State Leadership Conference in Wichita. With approximately 1,500 FCCLA members, the State Leadership Conference was truly the ultimate leadership experience.

With the conference theme of “Bright Lights, Bright Future,” the Kansas State Executive Council led the conference in all the general sessions. Kevin Honeycutt was the keynote speaker as he shared how you can do anything.

McGinnis also competed in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events. STAR Events are competitive events in which members are recognized for proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills and career preparation. McGinnis competed in the senior division of Focus on Children, earning a silver medal on her project, “My Rainy Day Book.”

“Overall, it was such a fun time. Having a suite all to myself was pretty nice,” McGinnis said. “I encourage all people with this opportunity to compete in STAR events. It’s great for problem solving skills and leadership.”

About FFCLA

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a nonprofit national career and technical student organization for young men and women in Family and Consumer Sciences education in public and private school through grade 12.

FCCLA: The Ultimate Leadership Experience is unique among youth organizations because its programs are planned and run by members. Since 1945, FCCLA members have been making a difference in their families, careers, and communities by addressing important personal, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education

FCCLA has a national membership of over 200,000 young men and women. There are 50 state associations including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Since its founding in 1945, FCCLA has involved more than nine million youth. Former members are eligible to become members of Alumni and Associates.