Wild Times: Aim a little low, Part II

We began the slow ascent on the mountain. It was a gorgeous day and there was no hurry.

It was a good thing because my legs just did not have the drive I needed to push a fast pace. I had no idea where we were heading. Bernard did not give up any clues as to what the game plan looked like.

After blindly following him on three previous successful hunts, I had full confidence that we were heading for a confrontation with a fallow deer. The country we were traversing was totally different country than we had previously encountered. The hillsides that we were walking up were covered in tussock grass and large boulders. The degree of incline was absurd.

It was a situation in which the three of us would walk about 50 yards and then stop for a breather. I really don’t know if the two natives of New Zealand needed the break, but if they didn’t, they were kind enough to take one so their guest hunter would not have a heart attack!

I looked up and could see the peak of the mountain we were attacking, and I assumed that once we reached the summit that we would be glassing the valley below.

After what seemed like an hour, we reached the summit. I had worked up a good sweat by then. We sat down on one of the many car-sized boulders in the area and took in the scenery. It felt like we were on top of the world.

Down below us was a glacier-fed river that was at least a half a mile wide. Bernard explained that the river was not deep, but it flowed across the entire valley floor. There were dozens of different channels that criss-crossed back and forth across the span of the valley floor. The water had that turquoise color that signifies glacial water. I could have sat there all day enjoying the view.

After about 20 minutes, we got up and headed to the east along the ridge on top of the mountain. There were deer signs everywhere. We walked for about 15 minutes, climbing small hills and dropping into small bowls. There were no trees in sight.

We came to a ridge top that overlooked a large valley, and here is where we pulled up and sat down to glass. The ground below the ridge dropped literally straight down for about 150 yards and then gradually flattened out to form a ledge that was about 200 yards wide. After that ledge, the ground literally dropped straight down to the valley bottom below.

“You can see now why we came up the back side of this mountain,” Bernard said.

I nodded in agreement. Even though our ascent was pretty steep, it was nothing compared to what it would have been like coming up the front side of where we were now sitting.

“I have seen deer use this ledge before,” Bernard said. “It is protected from down below and they really don’t pay attention to what is above them.”

We set up the spotting scope, and Bernard put his eye to it and began to scan the area. I sat down and pulled out the binoculars and began to scan the slope below us. There were so many dips and hidden bowls on the slope that would hide deer that, even without any trees or shrubs, the deer could remain hidden. There was no wind blowing so we could proceed in almost any direction with no concerns.

We sat there for about 20 minutes glassing when from our left appeared the first deer. It had a beautiful set of antlers that looked good to me. I stole a glance over at Bernard, and he looked at me at the same time and gave me the no sign. The deer was about 250 yards below us. A couple of minutes later, another deer appeared. Following close behind the second deer was another. It was happening! When the fourth buck appeared, Bernard hissed at me. I looked over at him, and he was smiling and nodding.

It was game time!