4-H Club: Woodlawn Meadowlarks

Submitted by Isabelle Walker

The April meeting of the Woodlawn Meadowlarks was held Sunday, April 9. The parents took the place of the kids running the meeting.

Dee Claas called the meeting to order. Isabelle Walker lead the club in the flag salute and pledge. Kay McCoy led the club in singing “April Fools,” which is a very funny song. The roll call was, “What is the combined age of your parents?”

For the project talks, the parents had creative ideas. Helen Sourk showed how to build your own grow light. Keri Bestwick demonstrated how to make a fairy garden. Kevin Devore did a talk on beef. The club played kickball for recreation. Everybody had fun making and eating their sundaes brought by the Sourks and Stollers.

The next meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, in the Woodlawn Hall.