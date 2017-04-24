Ethel Baumgartner

Ethel Agnes (Wilhelm) Baumgartner, 88, of Sabetha, died Friday, April 21, 2017, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Feb. 6, 1929, to Frank and Amelia (Heinen) Wilhelm near the Seneca and Kelly area. She attended and graduated from St. Bede’s High School in Kelly.

Ethel was united in marriage to Denzel Baumgartner on Aug. 9, 1952, at the St. Bede’s Church in Kelly. Born to this union were 11 children. She was a housewife and helped on their farm in Woodlawn. She also was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Altar Society. She loved working in her garden and doing quilting.

She is preceded in death by her husband Denzel on Feb. 12, 2014; son-in-law, Bob Herzog; three brothers, Francis, Irvin and Vollie Wilhelm; four step-sisters, Dorothy Gray, Isabel Hamersky, Phyllis Phillips and Armelia McPhail; four step-brothers, Aloysius, Richard, Maurice and Francis Hamersky.

Ethel is survived by six sons, Dwaine (Teresa) Baumgartner, Robert (Patty) Baumgartner, Russell Baumgartner and Dennis (Lisa) Baumgartner, all of Sabetha, Stacey Baumgartner of Springtown, Texas, and Paul (Sherry) Baumgartner of Falls City, Neb.; five daughters, Elaine (Harry) Worden and Mary Addington, both of Topeka, Darlene (Duane) Briggeman of Surprise, Ariz., Jane Herzog of Huntsville, Texas, and Shirley (Shane) Magness of Houston, Texas; one sister, Geraldine Schmelzle of Effingham; two brothers, Marvin Wilhelm of Shawnee, and Joe Wilhelm of Green Valley, Ariz.; one step-brother, Vic; one step-sister, Christina; 21 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sabetha. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the Popkess Mortuary Chapel in Sabetha, with visitation to follow from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Interment will be made at the Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, sent in care of the funeral home, 823 Virginia, Sabetha, KS 66534.

The Sabetha Herald 4/26/2017