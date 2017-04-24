Jays sweep Bulldogs in doubleheader action

The Sabetha High School Bluejay baseball team traveled to Rossville on Thursday, April 20, for two games with the Bulldogs. The Jays won both games — the first game, 11-5, and the second game, 11-4.

Game 1

In the first game, Brayden Becker went to the mound for the Jays and went three innings, surrendering one run on four hits while striking out two and walking four.

Blake Frey came on in relief and gave up two hits and allowing four runs to score while striking out two batters. Joseph Gruber relieved Frey and pitched two and two-thirds innings, allowing one hit and striking out four.

The Jays pounded out seven hits with Becker collecting a pair of hits. Preston Bruning, Frey, Corbin Halls and Riley Herrmann each picked up a pair of RBIs.

Game 2

In the second game, the Jays exploded for nine hits on their way to scoring 11 runs. The Jays jumped out to an 11-3 lead after three innings and limited the Bulldogs to four runs on five hits.

Frey led the Jays with two hits while Brandon Brownlee and Herrmann each picked up three RBIs.

Trevor Kramer picked up the win for the Jays, going five and two-thirds innings. He surrendered four runs on four hits while striking out six and walking three batters. Frey came on in relief and pitched one and one-third innings, giving up one hit and striking out three while walking one.