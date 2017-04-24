Nemaha County District Court 4.21.2017

CRIMINAL CASES FINISHED (DISMISSAL INCLUDED)

Mandy Ingram of Horton, found guilty of giving a worthless check, sentenced to 30 days in the Nemaha County Jail, sentence suspended to six months unsupervised probation and ordered to pay $670.59 in fines, fees, costs and restitution of $670.59.

MARRIAGE LICENSES ISSUED

Steven O’Neil, over 21, of Beattie, and Angel Kraisinger, over 21, of Halstead.

TRAFFIC

Carolyn M. Jones of Corning, speeding 83/55, $285 fines and fees..

Laura McEvoy of Pilot Point, Texas, speeding 75/65, $153 fines and fees.

Wendi Wahl of Sabetha, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, $213 fines and fees.

Carlos Arroyo of Axtell, operating vehicle without valid registration, $108 fees.

Dustin Douglas of Onaga, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, driving while suspended, failure to provide liability insurance, and failure to stop at stop sign, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended to six months unsupervised probation, 15 community service hours, and $678 fines and fees.

Sam Whorton of Holton, speeding, 65/55, $153 fines and fees.

Thaddaus Sinclair of Rapid City, S.D., speeding 75/65, $153 fines and fees.

Rodney Price of Porter, Texas, speeding 80/65, $183 fines and fees.

Clayton Libel of Winchester, speeding 74/65, $153 fines and fees.

Eric Blythe of White City, speeding 75/65, $153 fines and fees.

FISH AND GAME

John Sapper of Desoto, Mo., failure to tag turkey, $608 fines and fees.

TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS

Loretta Shackelford of Lawrence, speeding 70/55, $233 fines, fees, and costs.