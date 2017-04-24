Sabetha alumnae perform in joint concert

Sabetha alumnae Mariah Huneke and Taryn Schuette performed in the Women’s Chorale in a joint concert with the Male Chorus from Concordia University, Neb., at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward, Neb.

The Male Chorus, conducted by Dr. Kurt von Kampen, and the Women’s Chorale, conducted by Dr. Jeffrey Blersch, are choirs open to all Concordia students and perform repertoire chosen from the full spectrum of choral music from early historical periods to the present.

The Male Chorus and Women’s Chorale concert included a variety of sacred music sung by each choir.

The men sung “In the Very Midst of Life” written by Concordia student, Jacob Roggow, “Oh Sing to the Lord” by David von Kampen and “Steal Away” by Brazael Dennard, to name a few.

The women sung a wide variety of pieces including those by Giovanni Pergolsi, J.S. Bach, Rene’ Clausen and Alice Parker.

The two choirs combined to sing the final two selections, which are “Benediction” by Peter Lutkin and “Hidden in Light” by Frances Havergal.