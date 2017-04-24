Winding up or winding down?

About this time of year, I typically get asked, “Is the school year winding down?”

That is a reasonable question. My response isn’t as reasonable. The response is that the school year doesn’t wind down. Every year it seems to go faster and faster until it is over.

The last six weeks of school are the busiest and most stressful weeks of the school year. Activities and events are continuous! It is a frenzy of activity that increases in momentum until it is over. In addition to the daily operations supporting student learning, there are field days, proms, concerts, recognitions, track and golf meets, games, banquets, assessments and graduations. It seems like days are non-existent. They are replaced by numerous events that must occur before school is out.

The end of the year finds classroom teachers carefully evaluating the portions of the curriculum that have been mastered by students and making plans to squeeze in remaining lessons.

Emotions tend to run high. Students are giddy about the approach of summer. Teachers are working through that giddiness to keep students learning.

Principals are juggling everything, doing the pinball dance – bouncing from one event to the next, without having everything spin out of control before the ball goes out of play!

The end of the year is an exhausting process that offers multiple opportunities for students to succeed and for recognition of student success. It is a rewarding and exciting time to be a part of school. Energy is at its highest. The challenge is to keep that energy focused in a positive direction.

I want to take this opportunity to thank our teachers during their most challenging time of the year. I appreciate all you do for our kids! Teacher is Appreciation Week is May 1 to May 5. Take a moment to thank a teacher.