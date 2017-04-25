City Commission: No website upgrade for now

The Sabetha City Commission met at 6 p.m. Monday, April 10. Present were Mayor Doug Clark, Commissioners Norm Schmitt, Nick Aberle, Maridel Wittmer and Julie Burenheide, City Administrator Doug Allen, Assistant City Administrator Bill Shroyer and City Clerk Steve Compo.

WEbsite Upgrade

Commissioners decided not to pursue the $15,000 website upgrade presented at its March 13 meeting.

At that meeting, Chamber of Commerce members had Elizabeth Collins of Webcom Resources in Atchison critique the city’s current website. Collins, whose company specializes in digital marketing, offered commissioners solutions for a more optimized site.

Commissioners agreed that the current site does need improved, but it also needs a plan to maintain the content.

Audio Visual

In relation to website discussion, commissioners discussed possibly purchasing a projector or some screens for the commission room, as it is very difficult for visitors to make presentations in the room. Commissioners will revisit this topic at a later date.

Streets

Work is continuing on 14th Street – between Virginia and Dakota streets. Commissioners approved an additional section on 14th Street for repair – between Dakota and Oregon streets. Concrete from curb to curb all will be redone and include new water line. The additional cost is $78,000 and will be paid for by the city. This means there will be all new street from Virginia to Oregon.

Fireworks Display

Eric Browning and Fire Chief Jim Johnson were present on behalf of the Sabetha Fire Department. Browning requested permission to use the sports complex for the fireworks display on Saturday, July 1. Roughly $7,000 is spent each year on the fireworks display. Donations from community businesses support this event. Commissioners approved a $2,000 donation toward the display.

Another fireworks display was requested by Sabetha Manor. This private display is to be held at the conclusion of Nursing Home Week, which is May 14 through May 20. Commissioners approved this out-of-season request.

Aquatic Center

City Administrator Allen reported that 40 summer employees have been hired, 33 of which are for the Aquatic Center. The final coat of paint was applied earlier this week.

Allen said AHRS Construction feels “very confident” that the Center will be complete before its May 27 opening date. Allen said the landscaping might not be perfect by opening, but it will be in the works.

Also at the meeting:

Commissioners approved the minutes from the April 10 meeting. Also approved were Wage Resolution No. 2017-10 for summer help, and the following resolutions in regard to the Prairie View Heights Addition – No. 2017-07 for the plat, No. 2017-08 for wastewater, and No. 2017-09 for streets. See resolutions regarding the Prairie View Heights Addition on Page 7A of this week’s Herald.

Police Chief Robert Wahwasuck presented his report.

Commissioners discussed board appointments and other personnel needs. Allen said the city needs to hire a part-time park manager. Also, anyone who is interested in joining the planning commission should contact City Hall at 785-284-2158.

The next commission meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, May 8.