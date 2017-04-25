Flatlanders Apartment Complex offers affordable housing for everyone

Affordable housing is a need in northeast Kansas – a need that Kim Rettele and Randy Garcia hope to fulfill for Sabetha citizens. Their newly purchased apartments – Flatlanders Apartment Complex – is located at 121 N. 12th Street in Sabetha.

The apartments – formerly known as Stonehaven Apartments – were subsidized housing units owned by the City of Sabetha since 1979. Subsidized housing is a government-sponsored economic assistance program aimed toward alleviating housing costs and expenses for needy people with low to moderate incomes.

When the city opted to sell the apartments, Garcia and Rettele formed a limited liability company (LLC) – GR, LLC – and put in a sealed bid in December. The sale became final on March 31.

“Northeast Kansas is so fortunate to have the industries and work places we have,” Rettele said. “Many people drive 30 miles or more just to work here.”

Rettele and Garcia are not strangers to business ownership, as both operate other rental properties.

“We both enjoy remodeling and fixing up properties,” Rettele said. “Sabetha and the surrounding area is in desperate need of housing but, since these apartments were subsidized, they were not available to the general public.”

About Flatlanders

Flatlanders Apartment Complex is not subsidized, so application is open to anyone. The rent is comparative to other rentals in the area. The complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with laundry facilities in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance to downtown. There are no stairs on the property. Water, trash and sewer are included in the rent. One small pet per apartment is allowed for an additional fee.

“Because of the lack of attention, they [the apartments] have become in great need of some renovations,” Rettele said. “Our goal is they will be complete by the end of next summer.”

New paint, new carpet, light fixtures and other updates are being completed currently. GR, LLC has hired Ricky De Luna of RFN Construction in Sabetha to assist with all the renovations. Rettele said De Luna and his crew have done fantastic work so far and they highly recommend him.

“Our plan is to get the apartments ready inside, then go outside and clean up the surroundings,” Rettele said.

Many of the apartments have been empty for some time, but Rettele said the buildings are structurally solid.

“Randy and I are very excited to offer our community this option in living,” Rettele said. “Many people do not want the hassle of yard work, maintenance and upkeep on a home, so this makes for the perfect place to live.”

For more information on Flatlanders Apartments, contact Rettele at 785-285-0835.