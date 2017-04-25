Lee – Souter

Dallas and Kathryn Lee and Richard and Rose Souter are pleased to announce the engagement of their children, Emily Lee and David Souter.

The couple met on stage at Highland Community College with the Lads and Lassies Show Choir. They performed in numerous musical, theatrical and operatic productions. Naturally, they wanted their “wedding performance” to be on stage. The ceremony will take place June 24 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center in Topeka. David’s father, Rev. Richard Souter, will officiate.

The bride graduated from Bern High School in 2011. She received her associate’s degree from Highland Community College in 2013, and her bachelor of arts from the University of Kansas in 2015. In May, she will receive her master of arts in speech-language pathology from the University of Kansas.

The groom graduated from Holton High School in 2010. He received his associate’s degree from Highland Community College in 2013. He currently works as a desktop support agent at Educational Testing Service in Lawrence. This location just finished administration of the Texas State Standardized tests for K-12 students.

The bride’s maternal grandparents are the late Jack Hamilton, the late William Curtis and Frances Curtis. Her paternal grandparents are the late Charles and Natalie Lee.

The groom’s maternal grandparents are Hugo Lopez and the late Rose Lopez. His paternal grandparents are Donald Souter and the late Amanda Souter.

Following their marriage, the couple will continue to reside in Lawrence with their loving pets.

The Sabetha Herald 4/26/2017