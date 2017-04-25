St. Francis turmoil stretches far beyond Topeka city limits

A cloudy future for St. Francis Healthcare in Topeka has the potential to impact healthcare in the entire Northeast Kansas region. Although Sabetha Community Hospital CEO Lora Key says she is “hopeful for a good outcome,” she said local medical staff have begun discussions of what steps they would take to ensure local patients continued reliable, timely access to emergency and specialty care.

Official word last week from SCL Health, owner of St. Francis Health in Topeka, left no doubt that the hospital is in dire straits.

Not only could a hospital closure of this magnitude deeply impact the City of Topeka, the ramifications would extend far and wide across the entire region. Potential impacts on local community hospitals and clinics would range from emergency and critical care to specialty care, said Lora Key, CEO of Sabetha Community Hospital.

St. Francis Health, a 378-bed facility with approximately 1,600 employees, has been operating in Topeka since 1909. SCL, formerly known as the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, a faith-based non-profit based in Denver, operates multiple hospitals in three states — including St. Francis.

Mike Slubowski, president and CEO of SCL, said a news release last Tuesday, April 18, that SCL Health will cease operating the hospital this summer. The official statement cited hospital losses of $117 million over five years, and affiliated clinics losses of $31 million in 2016 alone.

“This information is just so new, that everyone is trying to grab hold of it and determine the right way to move forward,” Key said.

Sabetha’s local medical staff hav begun discussions about how to move forward in the event of St. Francis’ total closure, or any transition that results in declining services available to SCH, Key said.

“We are thinking about our options and what we would do in case of different outcomes,” Key said. “The information is so new, but we are starting these discussions.”

Despite an indication that they would prepare for the worst, Key said she is hopeful that “there will be a good outcome to all of this.”

Emergency & Critical

In a letter to employees from fellow Topeka-based hospital Stormont Vail Health president and CEO Randy Peterson, he said the most vulnerable areas in the short term include emergency and trauma services, as well as inpatient acute care and critical care.

SCH primarily utilizes Stormont for emergency transfers, though sometimes patients are transferred to St. Francis or even to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Key said.

However, if St. Francis was no longer an option, that would likely cause a “flood” at Stormont Vail. This might mean that transfers to Stormont could be denied, leaving SCH to find another regional hospital to provide that care.

“If St. Francis totally closed, then I could see a very real possibility that Stormont could not handle the added load from area hospitals that transfer in,” Key said. “When someone just shows up at the Sabetha ER, the hospital has to accept that patient, but it does not work that way with hospital to hospital transfers. When we request a transfer, that other hospital may be full and unable to accept patients, or the specialty care the patient might need is not readily available leading the patient to be transferred to another hospital.”

Peterson said in the letter to employees that Stormont’s ability to work with area partners will be important.

“Our philosophy is one of collaboration, and now more than ever we will need to work closely with surrounding community hospitals to help ensure patients have access to the care they need, as close to home as possible,” Peterson said.

Key echoed the need for continued partnership with Stormont moving forward, offering that are community hospitals might be able to “lighten the load” in Topeka. She said she has made contact with Peterson, expressing not only what services are vital to the partnership, but also inviting him to consider how SCH could help.

“What can we — as a community hospital — do to help the region as a whole?” she said. “Maybe patients that are no longer in need of critical care can come back to us more quickly, rather than staying in Topeka. I wanted to make sure to open up that conversation.”

Specialty Care

From specialist referrals to outpatient specialty clinics conducted locally, the Sabetha medical community traditionally has had strong ties to both St. Francis and Stormont Vail in Topeka.

Of Sabetha Community Hospital’s more than 20 outpatient clinics, three are offered by St. Francis-based physicians — Dr. Guy Giroux, pain management; Dr. Andrew Meyer, oncology; and Dr. Arnold Graham, cardiology.

These outpatient clinics provide local and area patients with the opportunity to see a specialist in Sabetha, eliminating the necessity of a trip to Topeka.

And, while Meyer and Graham are not the only physicians in their respective specialties who offer outpatient clinics in Sabetha, Giroux is.

Also, local physicians frequently refer their patients to specialists, such as cardiologists, orthopedic surgeons and oncologists.

A physician’s referral depends on numerous factors — from patient’s need and preference, to the local doctor’s professional relationship with the specialist and that specialist’s particular knowledge area.

The loss or reduction at St. Francis could mean an extended delay for patients needing to be seen by a specialist.

“Sometimes a patient might already be waiting a few months to get into a specialty physician, so this timeline could become a concern,” Key said.

Takeover?

Slubowski opened the door of hope with the possibility of a quick transition to another provider. In SCL’s official statement last week, SCL offered to donate St. Francis Health to another organization if one stepped up.

Behind the scenes, Slubowski met with Stormont’s Peterson. During a late Tuesday news conference, Peterson said SCL had approached Stormont on Monday [April 17] to ask if Stormont would assume the assets and take over operations.

While Stormont is committed to the transition of services “with as little disruption as possible” and to the continuation of meeting needs of the community, Peterson said, completing an agreement between the two hospitals by summer would be an “expedited” process. Peterson led the merger of two hospitals in Salina in 1995, but it took 12 months to develop a transition plan, he said.

“We would need the facilities and the staff of St. Francis to be able to do that,” Peterson said. “So we have said to SCL that we are interested in that prospect, and we would move forward with a confidentiality agreement and do our due diligence to see what that possibility might be.”

According to reports by the Topeka Capital-Journal, a newly emerging possibility to take over St. Francis is Prime Healthcare Services, a California-based healthcare organization. In a letter to Governor Sam Brownback, Prime Healthcare said it is ready to step in to keep the hospital open.

The letter states, “Prime Healthcare has built its business on saving and turning around distressed hospitals.”

Prime Healthcare in 2013 bought two other struggling SCL Health hospitals, Providence Medical Center in Kansas City and St. John Hospital in Leavenworth.

Whether or not Prime Healthcare would be a “prime” option, however, remains to be seen. According to reports by the Los Angeles Times and Modern Healthcare, Prime Healthcare Services is currently entangled in a lawsuit, which the U.S. Department of Justice joined in May 2016.

The lawsuit alleges that the hospital chain fraudulently billed Medicare. In January 2017, the court denied Prime’s motion to dismiss, holding that the government had alleged sufficient facts to support its false claims case against Prime. The trial is set for February 2018.

At this time, the future of St. Francis’ services and employees remains in question, with this uncertainty causing waves across the region.