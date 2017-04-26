4-H Club: Morrill Tip-Top

Submitted by Emmie Grimm, Reporter

Spring has sprung! The Morrill Tip-Top 4-H club met on Monday, March 27, at the Morrill Community Building.

President Kody Beyer called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. Nate Menold started the meeting with a prayer. Kate Beyer led the club in the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge.

Roll call was answered by “what is your favorite spring sound.” Lanie Menold led the club in singing “Wheels on the Bus.” The members then sang “Happy Birthday” to Kellen Menold and Thadd Menold.

Amber Menold divided the club into groups and gave a parliamentarian quiz. Leader Melanie Millsap read a letter from the Kansas 4-H Foundation thanking the club for the donation.

Treasurer T. Menold gave the Treasurer’s report for the month. Reporter Emmie Grimm said she sent last month’s report to The Sabetha Herald.

In the leader’s report, Millsap announced that the 2017 Brown County Fair theme is, “Plant Your Feet in 4-H and Watch Yourself Grow.”

She congratulated the members on a job well done at the 4-H County Model meeting and Gavel Games.

In new business, Karli Millsap moved that the club plant flowers in the Morrill Park. T. Menold moved to refer this motion to the Community Service committee with a report by the April meeting. It was seconded and passed.

Karli Millsap moved that the club have a pizza party before the April meeting. Kalya Millsap moved to amend the main motion by adding the words “bring drinks and a side dish.” The motion passed as amended.

President Kody Beyer then turned the meeting over to Jr. Vice President A. Menold to announce the program. Jake Beyer gave a talk on his wildlife project “Ducks.” Karli Millsap gave a demonstration on how to make a “Robotics Jigglebot.”

A. Menold then turned the meeting back over to Kody Beyer.

The club recited the 4-H motto, “To Make the Best Better.” Madison Menold moved to adjourn the meeting. Kalya Millsap led the club in a fun recreation called, “Steal the Bacon.”

The Hartter family provided refreshments. The next meeting was at 6 p.m. Monday, April 24. Enjoy what the spring brings!