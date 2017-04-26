Ancestor Trail: Colorado Gold Rush Bust, Part V

Mesmerized by gold fever, prospectors spent all their waking moments gathering gold to fill their pouches during those summer months in what would one day be the Colorado Territory. Sleeping either out under the stars or in tents, these gold seekers had nothing else on their minds but the gleam of gold and what the power of having it could do for them.

Back toward the end of Part IV, I wrote that come September and October many went back to the eastern and central parts of the Kansas Territory to spend the winter while some hardy souls built cabins, gathered forage for their livestock and built up stores of food for themselves and the long winter ahead.

Another impulse was at work, as within a few weeks of the departure of those gold seekers going further east into the Kansas Territory, those who had stayed were now not alone as the Arapahoes and Cheyenne had returned to their winter home setting up their own lodges. The Indians had been doing this for some time as this area was a lot easier to live comfortably during the winter months than on the Great Plains.

They were creatures of habit, these eastern men. Granted, for many months at a time, they went without stores and saloons lining the streets of the towns and cities they left behind. Laying out a town was like driving a cultural stake. As these easterners competed among themselves for gold, they also sought something of a permanent nature. In virtually the same motion it took those prospectors who built cabins for the winter months, they also began to claim and lay out towns.

Recognizing this need was a man named William H. Larimer, a native of Pennsylvania, who had already spent about three years in the Missouri River Valley between the state of Missouri and the Territory of Kansas boosting a variety of urban projects. His first town laid out was LaPlatte in the Nebraska Territory. Typically it was a frontier town like many others with a good location, seemingly enterprising future yet virtually no people.

Larimer was working on other prospective communities when he first heard of the gold strikes by the Russell party. Larimer, like most all urban promoters, knew that the best guarantor of a frontier town’s success was a superior connection to the outside world.

So he went directly to one of Leavenworth’s most prominent citizens, William H. Russell, a senior partner of the American West’s greatest freighting and stage coach firms known as Russell, Majors and Waddell. From their meeting, the two understood that Larimer’s town site near the Colorado gold fields would be the terminus of the stage coach and freighting lines.

This part of present-day Colorado was the further most part of the Territory of Kansas, and the territorial governor at that time was James W. Denver. Recognizing the effects of future settlements because of the fact that gold had already been found, Governor Denver had organized a group of men known as the Lecompton group as officers of the newly established county of Arapaho.

Larimer had been a part of this same group of men. There were more town developers present other than the Lecompton group and over time their methods of competitiveness were ruthless.

As an example, during the Summer of 1858 a group of men began a town site that became known as St. Charles, and then these men left for the winter. Larimer had his eye on this same location as it was close to where gold had been discovered, which is at a point where Cherry Creek flows into the South Platte, near where the South Platte trail ended, as well as where that trail passed by coming up from New Mexico running toward Fort Laramie.

When the founders of St. Charles returned the following year, Larimer had taken their land and over time this site became known as Denver City. From experiences like this, people soon learned that if you are expecting Mother Nature to watch after you claim, you best not trust her in your absence.

This brings to an end of Part V. In the next part, learn how exaggerated claims by newspapers and the trans-Atlantic Cable in part VI create a frenzy of gold seeker activity nationally and around the world. Follow the Ancestor Trail next month with Part XI of the John and Dorothy Bowlby Lanning Series.