Local police seek information in high school vandalism

Property damage and spray painted racist, hate-based, vulgar messages are what was found at Sabetha High School on Saturday morning, April 15.

According to Sabetha Police Chief Robert Wahwasuck, sometime between Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, several unknown individuals broke into Sabetha High School and damaged a vending machine to steal candy. They also spray painted classrooms and used markers to write several racist, hate-based, vulgar messages.

The Sabetha Police Department is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the crime. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sabetha Police Department by calling 785-284-2158.