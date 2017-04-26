Nemaha County Commission 4.24.17

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, April 24, in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Tim Burdiek leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum, Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Appraiser Betty Roeder, Attorney Brad Lippert, Senior Services/Public Transit Director Diane Yunghans, Ronnebaum, Treasurer Janell Niehues, Register of Deeds Roxann Holthaus, District Court Clerk Amy Boeckman, Sheriff Rich Vernon, and Schultejans were present for a quarterly department head meeting with commissioners. Discussion was held concerning upcoming tax lid meetings, the cleanliness of the restrooms at the courthouse, the flooring at the courthouse, striping of the parking around the courthouse, the fair parade float for this summer, and the landscaping around the courthouse and the community building.

Schultejans presented a petition to commissioners to annex property into the Neuchatel Cemetery District Joint 14. Lippert had already reviewed and approved the petition form. Schultejans already had verified that the petition met the signature requirements as said in K.S.A. 17-1335i. Following discussion, the commissioners decided to allow the property indicated in the petition to be annexed into the Neuchatel Cemetery District Joint 14. The Clerk’s Office will make sure that the cemetery district’s boundaries are updated and that this change is also made in the county’s taxing software.

Nancy Gafford with the Rural Development Association of Northeast Kansas came before the board to let commissioners know that the City of Wetmore is renewing their Neighborhood Revitalization Plan. Following discussion, the commissioners decided to approve Resolution 2017-3, which authorizes Burdiek to enter into agreements with local entities. Commissioners signed the resolution as presented.

Sarah Renyer and Nick Scott were present on behalf of the Nemaha County United 4 Youth organization to update commissioners on the mentoring program that this organization is sponsoring in the schools in Nemaha County. Renyer and Scott requested additional funding from Nemaha County for 2018 in the amount of $2,376 in order to continue this mentoring program.

Ross Mosteller with the Nemaha County 4-H Program came before the board to speak to Commissioners about a 4-H project that Thomas Edelman would like to do at the Nemaha County Community Building. Edelman would like to add some landscaping on the south side of the community building. Commissioners agreed to allow this project to be completed.

Mike Stallbaumer with Nemaha Valley Community Hospital came before the board to present to Commissioners the findings following the survey that was done on the property lying between the Nemaha Valley Community Hospital and the Nemaha County Community Building. Lippert also joined this discussion. Commissioners asked Lippert to draft a permanent easement to allow the Nemaha Valley Community Hospital to purchase land from Nemaha County to use for the installation of a new helicopter pad.

Department Reports

Ronnebaum advised the board that Hall Brothers started work last week south of Centralia on the overlay of a six-mile stretch of county road along G Road and along 56th Road. He plans to tear down the sand shed in Corning this week. Dean from Foley Industries is present to speak to commissioners again about the buyback on the county’s 2012 Caterpillar motor grader. Dean presented to the commissioners the trade value amount on this motor grader after the county has owned it for seven years. The lease with Linus and Mary Holthaus for a mixing strip located on their property needs to be renewed.

Lippert and commissioners spoke about the renewal of the lease with Linus and Mary Holthaus.

Ronnebaum came back before the board to speak to commissioners about the county’s 2012 Caterpillar motor grader. Following discussion, commissioners decided to take advantage of their option to have Foley Industries buy back the county’s 2012 Caterpillar motor grader at this time at a cost of $170,000. The county will go out to bid for a new motor grader later on.

Also at the meeting:

The board reviewed and approved the minutes from the April 17 meeting.

Commissioners signed a letter of support as presented for the Nemaha Valley Health Care Foundation to submit along with their application for the Community Tax Credit Grant.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments to be paid at the end of April.

The next regularly scheduled meeting was held at 9 a.m. Monday, May 1. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.