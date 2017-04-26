Nemaha County Sheriff 4.24.17

ARRESTS

Ronnie Brandenburg was released to Kansas Department of Corrections on April 18.

Erich Hardenburger, 22, of Lincoln, Neb., was released on an own recognizance bond for $2,500 on April 19. His next court date will be at 4 p.m. May 16.

Frank H. Pruiksma, 30, of Topeka was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on April 22 on a Nemaha County warrant for giving a worthless check to Garrett Country Mart in the sum of $13.15. Pruiksma was released on $25 cash bond on April 22 with a court date of 9:30 a.m. May 9.

Eric J. Brock, 31, of Topeka was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on April 22 on a Nemaha County warrant for failure to appear. Brock remains in custody with bond set at $50,000.

ACCIDENTS

At 11:57 p.m. Friday, April 14, Maxwell M. Holthaus, 17, of Baileyville was traveling southbound on Q Road, 0.2 mile south of 64th Road when he struck a cow. He was driving a 1997 Chevrolet pickup. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000.