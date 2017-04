University Honors: University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Lindsay Ann Meyer of Sabetha was among more than 1,900 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students honored during individual college celebrations and the All-University Honors Convocation Sunday, April 23, at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Meyer, a freshman in the College of Architecture, was recognized as a High Scholar. High scholars are students who are in the Top 10 percent of their class.