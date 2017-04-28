Brown County Commission 4.24.17

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session Monday, April 24. Members present were Chairman Steve Roberts, Dwight Kruse and Keith Olsen. Also present were County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting.

The commissioners held a 10-minute executive session on non-elected personnel with Brown County Sheriff John Merchant and the three commissioners present. No binding action taken was taken following the executive session.

The commissioners held a five-minute executive session on non-elected personnel with Brown County Appraiser Jeff Ball and the three commissioners present. No binding action taken following the executive session.

Olsen discussed with the commission the cost of erecting a 125-foot fence in Horton at the county barn. The cost of the fence will be $3,450.

The commissioners held a 10-minute executive session on attorney-client privilege with Hill, the three commissioners and Gormley present. No binding action taken following the executive session.

Department Reports

Sheriff Merchant reported that there are 25 inmates – 18 males and seven females – in the County Jail.

Ball reported to the commissioners on garden sheds in the county that are not currently on the tax roll.

Also at the meeting:

Community Corrections Director Venice Sloan presented her quarterly report for the commissioner’s review. Sloan also discussed various programs and duties her office performs.

The commissioners approved the April 17 minutes.

Gormley presented the Landfill Tonnage Report for Commissioner Robert’s signature.